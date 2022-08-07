Sophia Pierson stuns in a bikini for gorgeous day on the water

WAGS LA alum Sophia Pierson is enjoying a beautiful day on the water. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

WAGS LA alum Sophia Pierson is living her best life as she enjoys the gorgeous waters of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 31-year-old Canadian bombshell took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of her time on a boat near her hometown with her more than 587,000 followers and she did not disappoint.

Sophia shared four photos from the outing and despite the incredible scenery behind her, she took center stage in all of them.

Wearing a pink and brown printed bikini and matching sarong, Sophia looked radiant as she soaked up the sun. In the first photo, she looked away from the camera as she perched on the railing of the bow of the boat.

In the second photo, the former reality star ran both hands through her long hair, holding it back away from her face as she basked in the sun, the camera zooming in closer to give a more focused shot of her bikini.

For the third photo, she was perched back on the railing, posing again with a hand in her hair and one knee bent. Behind her, the deep, blue water glistened and the tree-covered mountain met the water.

The fourth and final photo is closer up again and much brighter as Sophia’s hands frame her face as she looks off in the distance.

Sophia Pierson is known for WAGS LA

Sophia Pierson made her reality TV debut back in 2015 when she joined the cast of WAGS LA, where she starred alongside her cousin Natalie Halcro and her sister, Olivia Pierson, who both are tied to the Kardashians.

When she was cast, Sophia was a roommate and relative of Natalie and Olivia, making for an entertaining dynamic and easy reality TV. The premise of the show was that these women were “wives and girlfriends” of professional athletes and when Sophia joined the cast, she was dating soccer star, Denzel Slager.

That relationship seemed to last about as long as her stint on the E! network show, which was not long. In 2016, around the same time she left WAGS LA, there were rumors that she had moved on with Jason Garrison, who was playing hockey for the Tampa Bay Lightning at the time.

Life after WAGS LA

In 2019, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson went on to film a new show, Relatively Nat & Liv, with Sophia appearing in eight episodes.

With her reality career in the rearview, Sophia calls herself a blogger in her Instagram profile and runs the Beauty School Snapchat account where she is “Putting the internet’s best trends and unbelieveable beauty secrets to the test, so you don’t have to!”

Sophia also has a YouTube channel, though she hasn’t posted anything there in a year.