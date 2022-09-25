Sophia Bush hits the red carpet in barely-there bra and suit jacket

Sophia Bush at Ted Lasso premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush hit the 2022 iHeartRadio Music festival over the weekend and absolutely stunned in a sleek and fitting black pantsuit and plunging bra.

Bush held a black and gold-accented clutch that she styled with dazzling gold shoes as she posed at the Las Vegas music event.

The body-hugging pantsuit featured pinstripes that offered a fresh and sultry twist on the classic look.

Wearing her signature brunette tresses in a side part, the Pasadena-born actress went for a smokey eye look that she paired with a mauve lipstick shade.

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off Friday night and wrapped up on Saturday.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event featured a variety of artists, including Halsey, Megan thee Stallion, Sam Smith, Lionel Richie, and the Black Keys.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sophia Bush’s podcast journey

In the summer of 2021, Bush debuted Drama Queens with former co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton, a recap podcast for the popular 2000s drama series One Tree Hill.

For the past year, the trio has offered their own unique takes and background experiences related to the hit series, which ran for nine seasons.

Collaborating with iHeartRadio to produce the weekly podcast, Bush opened up last year about the nostalgic feeling that comes with recounting memories from the show. Defining Drama Queens as “this really delicious feminist reclamation and pop-culture observational experience,” Bush told Variety, “There is something about our show that feels like home, and not just to us, but to so many people.”

“It wasn’t some glitzy show about kids in high fashion or vampires or werewolves, which we’re all into for a reason, but it was a place where a lot of people felt recognized, where they felt seen, where they felt represented,” the 40-year-old continued.

Sophia Bush got married over the summer

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Chicago P.D. actress tied the knot with Grant Hughes, an entrepreneur, this past summer.

A year ago, Bush shared a sweet moment with her social media followers when she uploaded a photo of her beau proposing to her on a boat in Italy.

The actress, who was previously married to former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray, penned on Instagram, “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth. #YES.”

Last month, Bush offered her over 4 million Instagram followers a glimpse into the couple’s life after getting married.

Sharing a photo of the newlyweds snuggling close on a beach, she gushed about Hughes, saying, “We just got all of these back from my birthday! Y’all. My sweet husband and I had been home from our honeymoon for less than 48 hours and he threw me a birthday dinner.”