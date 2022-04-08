Sommer Ray washes her car in bikini

Sommer Ray smiling while backed by tiki huts. Pic credit: @SommerRay/Instagram

Sommer Ray is enjoying a massive car wash moment, and she did it in a hot pink bikini. The fitness model and social media sensation, dubbed “Not your average Instagram model” by Forbes in 2019, was back to proving she’s earned her moniker ahead of the weekend, posting sizzling footage of herself washing her car in a pool-ready look and big-time raking in the fans.

Sommer was quick to quote Car Wash singer Christina Aguilera in her caption, offering up both video footage and a still photo, with the latter clocking the blonde over 5,000 likes in under five minutes.

Sommer Ray is all Car Wash in bikini

Going full bombshell, the Colorado native posed in high heels, wearing a super-tiny and ab-flaunting bikini in bubblegum pink. Sommer posed folding one leg slightly as she leaned against a pink car, with suds everywhere confirming this was definitely a car wash situation. The IAMARAIS beauty founder matched her footwear to her pool-ready look, also rocking statement pink shades, plus her hair long and curled down her back. She posed holding a sponge for a predictable, albeit very popular, finish.

Taking to her caption to shout out 41-year-old Aguilera, Sommer wrote: “Wurkin’ at the car wash oooh ohhh ooo.”

Ray has a thing for cars. She even made pandemic headlines for pushing a Lamborghini while in heels and skintight dress.

Sommer Ray keeps going in video mode

The ex to Machine Gun Kelly shared her photo after a video version switched things up. Here, she added a pink leather jacket while holding down the car and pouting for the camera, writing: “Car wash but make it fashion.” The post gained over 390,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Sign up for our newsletter! Sommer opened up to Forbes about fame and fitness back in 2019, even likening her body to a Ferrari. She also confirmed she absolutely isn’t a Cali girl, despite living in L.A.

“I grew up on a ranch in Colorado, in the middle of nowhere. I raised chickens in 4-H. I was really good at it! I have all blue ribbons. I was a rodeo princess. I’m a country girl, not a fake one. When I go to Country Jam, and I’m in cowboy boots, people always say, ‘She’s fake.’ I’m like, ‘No. I was in 4H!’” she told the outlet. Sommer boasts 26.6 million Instagram followers, with celebrity followers including actress Bella Thorne and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.