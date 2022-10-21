Sommer Ray sports a matching set in her latest bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray looked absolutely stunning in her matching two-piece set.

The social media influencer was seen out on the town getting new piercings with her friends.

She was taking a bathroom selfie wearing a beige crop top. The crop top was long-sleeved with a heart design by her collarbone.

She wore a matching beige pencil skirt that hugged all her curves. The skirt was low-rise and seemed to have a more creative pattern with animal print and drawings of skulls. The social media star finished the look with brown boots, to still keep warm in the fall.

She accessorized the look with a suede handbag and a waist chain to show off her toned abs.

Sommer put her hair up in a high ponytail to frame her face and show off her features. She kept her makeup looking natural with dewy skin, long eyelashes, and nude lipstick.

Sommer Ray taking a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray stuns in pearl outfit

Sommer loves showcasing her style to her 26.1 million followers. She recently showed off this look for the drama of it all as noted in her caption.

The social media influencer was crouching down while in her backyard. She wore a white satin dress that was breathtaking on her. The bodice of the dress was corset-shaped and featured a heart-shaped neckline. It was lined with pearls and rhinestones that cascaded off the white skirt of the gown.

For her shoes, she wore silver opened-toe heels to add some extra sparkle to the dress.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a pair of pearl earrings and a simple gold bracelet.

The 26-year-old brunette put her hair in a top knot to keep the focus on the ensemble. She went for a natural look with fluffy eyebrows, minimal foundation, and a pink lip.

She released a picture carousel on Instagram so fans could get a full view of her garden outfit.

Sommer Ray is a major CIO

What some people might not realize is that Sommer is not just an influencer. She has always incorporated health and wellness as part of her brand, but she decided to take it a step further in 2020.

According to Forbes, Felicia Hershenhorn, a Co-Founder & the COO of Imaraïs Beauty approached Sommer Ray to be the CIO of the skincare company. This was due to Sommer’s brands having a heavy affiliation with fitness and healthy living. When Forbes asked her what being a CIO meant to her, she didn’t hold back.

“I feel like I was a pioneer in what I do on social media. I like to start revolutions. I like to be the leader. That’s also what Imaraïs Beauty stands for. I just like to do things I believe in and I follow my heart.”