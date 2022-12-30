Sommer Ray celebrates the holiday season in the most festive way possible as she is captured wearing a flashy Santa suit. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

All eyes were on Sommer Ray this holiday season as she posed in her fun festive attire.

As if Christmas wasn’t a special treat, the fashion model decided to celebrate the holidays by channeling her favorite Christmas character, Santa himself.

Sommer didn’t hold anything back as she soaked up the sunlight in her fuzzy, bright red suit.

However, the 26-year-old added a little twist to the crafty ensemble as she was captured wearing a feathery white top and some white over-the-knee boots.

Sommer was kind enough to share the festive photoshoot with her fans as she gifted her 26.2 million followers with rather epic shots.

The young celeb effortlessly glistened and glowed as she posed and smiled away.

Sommer Ray is stunning in her fuzzy Santa attire

In the slides, Sommer was captured wearing a lovely, bright red coat that fell to her ankles. The shimmery coat featured a fuzzy white trim along the collar and the sleeves.

She then added a bright white feathery bikini top and paired it with black high-waisted bottoms.

Sommer decided to coordinate the bright red fit with some fuzzy white leather boots that made their way up past her knees.

The outfit certainly wouldn’t be complete without a classic Santa hat, and as expected, Sommer wore just that. The cute Santa hat was the perfect additive to give this vibrant attire a finished look.

The model had her brown locks styled in light curls for the shots as they beautifully flowed and bounced around for the photos.

For her makeup, she went with a more sun-kissed look. She added a touch of mascara, some bronzer, and a pinkish-red glossy lip.

She captioned the post, “okay guys last of these photos I’m gonna post but the first set I looked more like Paddington the bear so switched my hat lmfao.”

Sommer Ray shares her favorite workout routine while she promotes her new Sommer Ray collection

In another post, Sommer shared some of her favorite exercises from her new workout plan, which is now available to download through her Instagram page.

In the video, the model broke down the exercises step-by-step, making it easy for any beginner to follow.

As she shared her helpful demonstration, Sommer wore some stylish athletic attire, which is a part of her new Sommer Ray collection.

She wore her gorgeous cheetah-printed one-piece and then went on to style it with some gray lacy stockings.

She then added a pair of brown leg warmers and some black-and-white Chuck Taylors while throwing her hair up into a ponytail, keeping it out of her face for the training session.

She captioned the post, “new workout pdf is now live!! 🫶🏻💛 @shopsommerray, idk about y’all but in this holiday season i wanna stay fiiit & also summer bods are made in the winter 😜 in this program, you’ll find an extensive breakdown of killerrr workouts & nutrition tips for the ultimate 8-week fitness plan 😬 photo &video tutorials for almost every move, so it’s easy to follow alonggg. lesssss go 💪🏼 @shopsommerray.”

Fans can now download Sommer’s new workout plan through her website and all her new fancy athletic apparel, which can be purchased exclusively through the company’s website.