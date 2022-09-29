Sommer Ray sizzles in skimpy bikini for tropical views

Sommer Ray is stunning in a tiny animal print bikini for an outdoor view. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Model and influencer Sommer Ray is absolutely stunning in her latest bikini share as she enjoys some gorgeous views.

The 26-year-old IMARAIS founder posed outside in a skimpy animal print bikini while apparently plugging Bad Bunny’s song, Me Porto Bonito.

Sommer leaned back on a wooden fence, showing off her tanned and toned physique.

Her ripped abs and obliques stole the show as they were the essence of fitness.

She wore a matching headband that kept her long locks out of her face and accessorized with a couple of rings and a large, gold heart necklace.

Behind her, viewers can see a glimpse of a clear blue sky and a lot of lush greenery from this sunny location.

Sommer has put in a lot of work to get her body just how she wants it, and she has no qualms about showing it off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sommer Ray opens up on her natural and sculpted body

Sommer has opted to stay all-natural rather than undergoing cosmetic procedures, which seems to be the norm for many online models.

Fortunately, Sommer was handed down some good genes from her parents and could hone in on her form through a healthy diet and working out in the gym with her athletic father.

She told Forbes in 2018, “I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it.”

Sommer has worked on her fitness so much that she competed in bodybuilding competitions when she was as young as 16 years old and has always had the support of her parents along the way.

Sommer Ray’s parents support her work

She revealed, “People always comment that I have ‘daddy issues’ but my dad was my trainer when I was onstage in front of thousands of people in a bikini. Actually my mom and dad are my biggest supporters.”

Clearly, Sommer has worked hard to live the life she wants and get her body where she wants. Maintaining a toned physical form isn’t always easy, but Sommer often makes it look like a breeze.

Sommer has millions of other supporters if her 26.1 million Instagram followers speak for anything. Among them are celebrities such as the streamer Valkyrae and artist Tana Mongeau.