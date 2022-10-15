Sommer Ray looked fit as she shared a photo mid workout. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Model and influencer Sommer Ray lived up to her reputation as a fitness queen as she posed for a set of stunning workout pictures in a recent share with fans.

The Colorado-born beauty shared a series of images as she worked out, captioning her post, “mid workout photoshoot lol.”

Sommer wore a black crop top and pastel pink spandex shorts that highlighted her jaw-dropping curves.

In the second image, she posed on the floor of a home gym, leaning both arms on a cast-iron kettlebell and arched her back to show off her incredible figure.

She wore a large black headband to keep her hair from her face, which was tied on top of her head in a ponytail, and she wore a pair of large black headphones to provide her with a soundtrack of tunes to listen to as she worked out.

Her skin was gorgeous and suntanned, and she rocked a bare face showing off her natural beauty.

A swipe right offered a view of Sommer’s pink skintight shorts from behind, as she posed with her famous curves toward the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She sat atop a pink leopard print yoga mat, and in the background was a full-length mirror that reflected a weight stand and a large green plant.

Swiping through the photo set, the Instagram model and founder of IAMRAIS beauty, posed in various positions on the gym floor including a selfie she snapped with a hand behind her head, showing off her toned arms and abs.

Sommer Ray stuns in a busty crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt

Sommer’s photo sets are always a hit amongst her 26.1 million followers, who love to see her various outfits, bikinis, and merch which she sells on her online store, The Sommer Ray Shop.

She recently shared another sexy photo set in which she modeled a green crop top and matching cowboy boots.

Sommer appeared to be enjoying a night out with her friends as she wore the green-colored cropped vest, which had a plunging neckline and was lined with buttons on the front. She rocked a western vibe with matching cowboy boots.

She rocked a pale denim miniskirt with a thick black belt through the loops. The belt featured a silver heart buckle with angel wings, right in the center.

The outfit showcased Sommer’s incredible body, and she accessorized the outfit with layered necklaces, bracelets, and several rings on all of her fingers.

She wore her hair in a messy and wild manner with a side part, showing off the light-colored highlights towards the ends of her locks.

Sommer’s makeup looked flawless with some eyebrow tint, mascara, and lipgloss. She also posted a close-up of her hand to show off her green-colored manicure.

Making a nod to her perfectly coordinated green outfit, she captioned the post, “matchy matchy.”

Sommer Ray in crop tops and ribbed leggings for collection release

Sommer rocked another all-green outfit recently as she dropped a new activewear collection on her online shop.

The 26-year-old posed outside in khaki green activewear to promote the launch of her new collection, Desert Sun.

She shared a photo set wearing a number of the new garments, choosing to wear the Seamless Halter Bra in Green with matching Seamless Ribbed Legging as her cover image.

Posing in front of a rocky backdrop, she looked chic in the activewear look, which she accessorized with a pair of white-rimmed shades, gold hoop earrings, gold necklaces of varying lengths, and several rings which adorned her perfectly manicured hands.

Her long blonde tresses were fastened in an unfussy braid which she held in her hand as she posed for another snap in the set.

The collection comes in four color options, green, black, gray, and royal blue, and is available for purchase on the Sommer Ray Shop website.