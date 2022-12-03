Sommer Ray showcases her curves in a flashy black jacket. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray looked flawless as she was captured wearing a rather eye-catching piece in her latest share.

The 26-year-old fashion model and now businesswoman stunned her followers with a series of epic shots.

Sommer took to her Instagram this time around as she treated her 26.1 million followers with jaw-dropping views.

The fashion model posed in the mirror as she gave her followers a full-length view of the fit.

She seemed to be enjoying herself as she smiled from ear to ear while wearing a bold red lipstick.

It goes without saying that Sommer certainly nailed this fit, as she undeniably lured in any wandering eyes with this look.

Sommer Ray stuns in black attire

Sommer got up and close to the camera as she captured the moment perfectly.

She wore a beautiful black, low-cut blazer that incorporated some stylish silver accents.

The blazer was rather unique as it featured a variety of different gem-embellished pins.

Some of the pins included circular designs while others were in the shapes of arrows and hearts.

Sommer decided that it wasn’t necessary to pair the blazer with another shirt, as she remained unclothed underneath.

For bottoms, she went with some classic teeny bikini bottoms that accentuated her killer curves and long legs.

Sommer’s hair was pushed completely over to one side of her shoulders as it was styled in pretty, natural-looking waves.

Overall, Sommer looked incredible as she executed this unique fit with absolute ease and elegance.

Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray launches another new collection for her clothing line

In another recent post, the businesswoman announced a huge launch that would be added to her Sommer Ray clothing line.

The clothing line features a wide variety of different athletic apparel along with loungewear pieces as well.

Sommer’s line also includes an extensive selection of sizes and styles that are all affordably priced.

In the promotional post, she modeled one of the newer pieces that were featured in the PSD collection.

She wore her gorgeous, multi-colored leopard-printed sports bra and matching bottoms. Both pieces can be worn while working out or can be used to comfortably lounge around like Sommer was pictured.

Her hair was styled in beautiful brown waves while her makeup complemented the overall aesthetics of the shot.

Sommer looked absolutely beautiful in the post as she rested along her white sheets for the collection’s photoshoot.

She captioned the post, “my faaavorite pattern in my newest psd collection 🐆🐆 🐆🧡 @shopsommerray.”

Fans came out to show their love for the new launch as the post received over 800 expressive fans in the comment section.