Sommer Ray is not only a highly successful influencer and entrepreneur but she’s a stunning model who shares her glowing bikini shots almost weekly.

The brunette bombshell recently shared a carousel on her social media page in which she wore a unique ensemble while posing with her cat, Neptune.

The duo looked camera-ready, although it appears her furry friend might have stolen all the attention.

Sommer showed off her hourglass curves in a denim bikini by Vintage Marcela that featured tiny bottoms with strings of denim material on the sides, paired with a strapless denim top.

She added some unique accessories, including matching denim ankle boots with a golden toe, and a furry brown purse with black leather detail. She also included lots of jewelry, stacking her wrists with several large gold bangles and a pair of big square earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The influencer left her dark hair cascading down her back in big waves, and her makeup included eyeshadow that was a bronzed gold with a swipe of mascara and light pink lipstick.

Sommer posted several pictures in the carousel featuring full-body shots against a white background and sitting-down photos against a gray background.

She captioned the series, “idk guys i just love neptune.”

Sommer Ray runs the Sommer Ray Shop with activewear, swimsuits, and underwear

Despite working hard to keep her Instagram constantly updated, the influencer has tried her hand in what seems like a number of businesses and jobs, including a fairly new career as a DJ.

One of her biggest brands is the Sommer Ray Shop where she sells activewear, swimsuits, accessories, and underwear.

PSD, her bra and underwear sets, feature unique patterns, including some with her modeling pictures on them.

The sports bras are all quite similar in style, while the underwear comes in bikini briefs, boy shorts, thongs, and boxer briefs.

Most of the underwear costs between $20 and $25, while bras go for about $25.

Also available on her website are two different workout challenges, with the most recent being Sommer’s Ultimate 8-Week Workout Plan for $64.99.

Included are nutrition tips and a video/photo breakdown of the workout moves to help participants get fit in just two months.

Sommer is the founder of Imarais Beauty

As if that wasn’t enough, Sommer is also the founder of Imarais Beauty which sells two different kinds of supplements for skincare or hair growth.

The Glow skincare gummies cost $59 and contain Marine Algae, vegan squalene, and vitamin C for a plumper, more hydrated face as well as reduced fine lines and wrinkles.

The Grow gummies also cost $59 and contain Chaga, Reishi, and snow mushrooms that help stimulate and strengthen hair follicles for a thicker texture, and help hair retain its natural glow.

With so many businesses and brands to think about it’s amazing Sommer has time to sleep!