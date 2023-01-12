Sommer Ray is gorgeous in her teeny blue bikini as she welcomes the newest member to her beloved fur family. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray certainly made the internet buzz in her latest share as she posed in her flashy bikini while holding the newest family member.

The fan-favorite fashion model shared the exciting news that she had added another member to her fur family.

The surprise was an adorable new Doll Face Persian kitten who seemed rather calm and collected for the photoshoot.

As the camera stayed fixated on Sommer, she supported the small gray kitten in her hands while she continued to give it small pets along its back.

The 26-year-old is known for her dedicated love toward all animals, as she’s been seen modeling with her other fur babies in previous social posts.

However, for this particular shoot, Sommer shared the cutesy content with her 26.4 million followers via Instagram.

Sommer Ray holds her new kitten while posing in her flashy blue bikini

As the camera twirled around Sommer within the short clip, she effortlessly glistened and glowed as she smiled at her new Persian kitty.

While holding the new furry bundle of joy, the model posed in a tiny blue bikini designed by Vintage Marcela, whom she tagged in the video.

The bikini bottoms resembled a denim-like texture that featured frayed ends, just like jeans. The bottoms sat perfectly along her hips, accentuating her tiny yet toned waist.

The top seemed to have a more smooth texture compared to the bottoms that tightly hugged the model’s chest.

She paired the teeny bikini with a blue and brown fur-trimmed handbag wrapped around her arms and paired it with some tan-colored sunglasses.

She then accessorized with a golden diamond body chain that gently rested between her bikini top and bottoms. She then added an assortment of chunky gold bracelets that ran mid-way up her arms.

Overall, Sommer looked stunning as she showed her endless love for her new kitty.

She captioned the post, “did a shoot with the newest member of my fur family today 🥹🫶🏻.”

Sommer Ray shares her favorite workout routine while promoting her newest Sommer Ray Collection

In another recent post, Sommer shared another killer workout routine with her fans as she gave them a quick step-by-step demonstration.

The model was captured doing various glute-focused workouts as she used a kettlebell and a training ball to perform the exercises further.

While she completed the workout, she also announced another new 8-week workout plan that is now available on her Sommer Ray website.

She sported a couple of her athletic pieces as she performed the hard-hitting workout.

The model wore a pair of high-waisted cameo leggings and styled them with a bright white sports bra.

She finalized her training fit with cozy black socks and a classic black and white Chuck Taylor pair.

She captioned the post, “let’s get righhhhhhttt this year 🫡 my newest 8-week workout plan is available on my siteeee 🫶🏻 @shopsommerray workouts with extensive breakdowns & nutrition tips 💛.”

Fans can now head to the Sommer Ray Collection store online to find her latest workout plans and newest athleticwear.