Social media influencer and bikini fitness model Sommer Ray recently unleashed some sizzling images to really set temperatures soaring.

The 26-year-old beauty rocked a pair of unique torn-up white pants with frilly sides, as straps from her blue bikini bottoms peeked out near her hips.

Sommer wore a matching light blue bikini top and accessorized with several necklaces featuring hoop rings and a charm pendant.

Additionally, she wore a colorful headband with bits of light blue in it, along with some tropical artwork.

The fit and tan social media star struck several poses for photos in an Instagram carousel post as she considered possibly getting away to a fun location.

The famous model, influencer, and businesswoman didn’t geotag her location or describe it in the caption anywhere, but it definitely had vacation vibes with it.

Sommer Ray is needing a ‘maycation’ with her sizzling photo drop

Her backdrop consisted of an interesting setup with part of some green foliage in the shot and a hammock set up in an open area with a door nearby. Several windows and a light blue floor were also visible in the background.

For the first of her images, she’s turned her tan and sculpted back to the camera while keeping both hands on the back of her head.

A second image has the social media star standing with her eyes closed and a smile on her face as she faces the camera with her toned midsection visible.

Additional images include Sommer in other poses, such as turning her back toward the camera and looking back over her shoulder or in a sideways stance with her arms bent and extended slightly back.

“I need a maycation- I may come back and I may not,” she wrote in her IG caption.

Sommer’s latest Instagram share proved popular with her 26.1 million followers, with over 337,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments in just seven hours.

It’s possible that the shots above came from Tulum, Mexico, as Sommer previously shared a photo series featuring the same style of pants back in September of 2022.

Sommer Ray’s workout routine

A 2018 Forbes report indicated that Sommer was a naturally-fit Instagram model who didn’t undergo cosmetic surgery to achieve her look. Instead, it resulted from “good genes, a healthy diet and hard work in the gym.”

The report indicates that she got into working out and bodybuilding at a young age due to her father and competed in her first fitness competition at 16. She’s continued her commitment to health and fitness, often sharing videos on her social media.

According to Forbes, Sommer Ray also prided herself on wanting to become more than just an IG model. Among her objectives were to inspire healthy living and grow her fanbase beyond mostly men to include more women she could impact.

“I just want to promote a healthy, natural lifestyle. I’m really against plastic surgery and all that stuff. I’m also trying to grow my business. I’m trying to become a business woman,” she said of her goals then.

As of this writing, a Wealthy Gorilla report gives Sommer an estimated net worth of “roughly $8 million,” showing that she’s made herself into quite the businesswoman through social media and seems to have only scratched the surface.