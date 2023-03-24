Sommer Ray looked like an absolute goddess as she effortlessly glowed in a sea of neutral-toned hues.

The 26-year-old model, business owner, and DJ was recently photographed from the thigh up as she dazzled in a gorgeous nude and white-colored ensemble.

Sommer is certainly not shy when it comes to striking a pose in front of the camera, and in her latest social media share, she proved just that.

For this particular shot, the socialite decided to take the fun to her Instagram Story, where she shared the iconic look with her 26.1 million followers.

Sommer has remained quite active on her Instagram, where she continues to share some of the utmost perfect shots of her daily fits and ongoing endeavors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This latest Story was just another example of her exemplary fashion taste along with her natural talent when it comes to modeling.

Sommer Ray effortlessly glows in her sheer coverup

In the Story, Sommer donned a sheer, nude-toned cover-up that perfectly hugged her body.

Underneath the coverup, the model sported a bright white bikini set. The heavenly set included a classic white bandeau top along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

For her jewelry essentials, she wore a lovely collection of chunky silver rings and a pair of small silver hoop earrings.

For her hair, Sommer placed her long locks on one side of her body as the light waves trickled down her beach-themed fit.

The model’s makeup perfectly coincided with the neutral aesthetics as she added some brown eyeshadow across her lids, some light touches of mascara, and a nude-toned lip shade which pulled the whole look together.

Lastly, Sommer rocked a fresh coat of shiny pink nail polish which gave this photograph the perfect pop of color.

Sommer Ray strikes a pose in her neutral-toned ensemble. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray teams up with PSD Underwear

When Sommer isn’t busy attending to her businesses or her ongoing DJing gigs, the model is instead involved with a handful of other creative work.

In another recent IG share, the brunette beauty announced that she recently collaborated with PSD Underwear to create the perfect collection for spring and summertime.

Some of the newest pieces featured a variety of vibrant colors and tropical-themed designs, perfect for those warm summer months.

However, for this post, Sommer promoted the newest floral-printed sports bra and a pair of matching boy shorts underwear.

The sports bra is currently listed at $22, while the shorts are only $25, for a collective retail price of only $47.

More so, to add to the glowing vibes, the model added a flashy gold arm cuff that rested along her bicep.

Overall, Sommer looked like a glowing goddess as she glistened along the pool in her beautiful new PSD pieces.

The caption read, “can it be summertime already? 😵‍💫🫠😩☀️ also shop my @psdunderwear collection if you’re cool 🫶🏻 @shopsommerray.”

Fans can now head to PSD’s official website to browse this amazing new collection.