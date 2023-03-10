Sommer Ray certainly came to slay as she brought her A-Game for a sunny photo shoot along the pool.

The fashion model, trainer, and now entrepreneur, found herself teaming up with PSD Underwear as she further promoted their collaboration together.

Sommer also has her clothing line called Sommer Ray Collection, which features a wide variety of different athletic apparel and loungewear pieces as well.

The model’s line also includes an extensive selection of sizes and styles that are all affordably priced.

More so, with Sommer’s large following and creative skills, it seemed as though it was the perfect idea to partner with PSD.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her latest post, the brunette beauty shared the sunny promotional shot with her 26.1 million followers via her Instagram account.

Sommer Ray glistens and glows by the pool in her vibrant colored fit

Nothing is more captivating and satisfying than a warm summer day by the pool, and in typical Sommer fashion, she provided her fans with just that.

The 26-year-old was captured sitting by the edge of the pool as she rested along the cream-colored tile.

Sommer was photographed in some of the new pieces that she created with PSD. The vibrant set included a tropical-themed sports bra and a pair of matching boy shorts underwear.

The sports bra runs at an affordable price of $22 while the shorts are only $25, for a collective retail price of $47.

To add to the glowing vibes, Sommer added a flashy gold cuff bracelet that rested along her upper arm.

She had her hair styled in long, voluminous curls while she completed the look by rocking a shimmery orange shade of eyeshadow and some light touches of bronzer across her cheeks.

The post was captioned, “can it be sommertime already? 😵‍💫🫠😩☀️ also shop my @psdunderwear collection if you’re cool 🫶🏻 @shopsommerray.”

Sommer Ray promotes Imarais Beauty while celebrating International Women’s Day

In another recent share, Sommer honored her fellow females around the world as she wished them a Happy International Women’s Day.

As she did so, the model simultaneously promoted her Imarais Beauty company.

Imarais Beauty is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty company that provides its customers with the best results through its clinically proven, high-quality ingredients.

Sommer is dedicated to helping other women feel beautiful, both inside and out, and so far, she’s done a tremendous job.

In this shot, the 26-year-old beauty promoted her Grow product, which she held in her hand.

Sommer was further styled in a bright white dress that perfectly sculpted her curves.

Her hair looked healthier and shinier than ever as it beautifully tricked down along her ruched dress.

She further shared her admiration for women as she wrote, “HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 🤍 To all the amazing women we’ve had the honor of collaborating, creating, and working with. We thank you for everything you do. 🫶.”

Fans can now check out all of Sommer’s products by heading to Imarais Beautys’ website while also learning more about their environmental-friendly mission.