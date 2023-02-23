Over the years, Sommer Ray has proven to be a successful fashion model, businesswoman, and exceptional entrepreneur.

Above all, the 26-year-old beauty continues to steal the hearts of her fans as she’s demonstrated her masterful artwork when it comes to her wardrobe essentials.

In her latest share, Sommer made that crystal clear.

The brunette beauty was captured posing outside as she leaned up against a massive, crystal clear-tiled wall.

The glowing sun even appeared as it reflected off the pretty tile wall and added an orange hue along the clear cubes.

In typical Sommer fashion, the model uploaded not one photo but a whole carousel of mesmerizing shots as she styled in an edgy, black fit.

Sommer Ray shares a crystal clear view

In the first slide, Sommer had her back faced toward the camera as she showcased her stylish black jeans.

The multi-skilled star rocked a pair of black, high-waisted bell-bottom jeans and paired it with a small black cropped top.

In contrast to the first slide, the second slide had Sommer facing the camera while she provided a full-length view.

The model added a pair of black, chunky-platformed boots to keep the black aesthetics going.

As she posed for the shots, she held her black leather jacket and handbag.

Sommer went on to accessorize with a whole assortment of flashy silver jewelry. She wore a couple of layered necklaces, hoop earrings, and studs, and lastly, she flooded her fingers with several unique, stylish rings.

She styled some of her hair in a bun while the other ombre pieces flowed beautifully down her body.

As usual, Sommer’s makeup looked flawless, making her skin effortlessly glisten in all the shots. She wore some light mascara, a nude-colored eyeshadow, some bronzer across her cheeks, and even added touches of white inside the corner of her eyes for an angelic-like look.

Overall, the beloved model looked fabulous while she rocked her black, edgy look with absolute ease and perfection.

She captioned the collage, “hey.”

Sommer Ray promotes her Imarais Beauty skincare line

In another recent Instagram post, Sommer shared a heavenly close-up as she further promoted her skincare line, Imarais Beauty.

Imarais Beauty is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty company that provides its customers with the best results through its clinically proven, high-quality ingredients.

Sommer is dedicated to helping other women feel beautiful, both inside and out, and so far, she’s done a tremendous job.

For this post, the entrepreneur was captured from the waist up as she sported a bright white, satin blouse. The low-cut blouse looked stunning against Sommer’s tanned complexion as she stared out into the distance.

Sommer let her brown locks naturally flow down the front of her blouse while simultaneously sharing the results of her premium hair supplement.

In the last slide, the brunette beauty shared a close-up shot of the hair product as she held the cute, sand-colored Grow bottle close to the camera.

The caption read, “my baby @imaraisbeauty 🥺 grow retains key hair-boosting nutrients, antioxidants to mitigate & reverse aging-related effects, stimulates & strengthens hair follicles to increase thickness, helps retain its natural & vibrant hue with all with the power of mushroooooomiesss🫶🏻🍄🫶🏻.”

Fans can now check out all of Sommer’s products by heading to Imarais Beautys’ website and learning more about their environmental-friendly mission.