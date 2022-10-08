Sommer Ray in crop tops and ribbed leggings makes exciting announcement

Sommer Ray made an exciting announcement in a new post. Pic credit: @sommeray/Instagram

Model and influencer Sommer Ray looked stunning as she shared an exciting announcement with fans.

The 26-year-old posed outside in khaki green activewear to promote the launch of her new collection.

Sommer released a collection named Desert Sun to her online store, The Sommer Ray Shop, which she modeled via an Instagram photo carousel.

In the first photo, she wore the Seamless Halter Bra in Green with matching Seamless Ribbed Legging, which are priced at $15.99 and $19.99. Both come in 4 color options, Green, Black, Gray, and Royal Blue.

Posing with hands on her hips, she looked chic in the activewear look, which she accessorized with a pair of white-rimmed shades, gold hoop earrings, gold necklaces of varying lengths, and several rings which adorned her perfectly manicured hands.

Sommer posed in front of a rocky backdrop, adding to the desert vibe. She looked ready for a serious hike as she wore tan-colored sneakers on her feet with thick knitted socks.

A swipe right showed Sommer with her back to the camera this time, offering a look at the back of the garments and a view of the fitness queen’s incredible curves.

Her long tresses were tied back in an unfussy braid which she held in her hand as she posed for the snap.

Another swipe right and the model had changed from the halter bra into the Seamless Short Zip Crop Top, priced at $15.99. This also comes in 4 color options, Green, Black, Brown, and Pastel Blue.

Sommer was excited about the release, captioning the post, “NEW COLLECTION JUST DROPPED 🦂🌞 desert sun is now live & im so excited for you to get this collection. i know you guys love the ribbed sets so brought them back full force in so many colors :)) this color right here is my all time fav. the material is 🤌🏼 @shopsommerray.”

The collection is available for purchase on the Sommer Ray Shop website.

Sommer Ray arches back in stringy bikini from backyard

The social media star also has a range of swimwear available to buy, which she regularly models for her 26.1 million Instagram followers.

She recently promoted her brand using a set of sizzling bikini snaps as she posed under a bright blue sky from her backyard.

The 26-year-old business owner modeled a zebra-print and monochrome two-piece with stringy crisscross ties, which perfectly accentuated her jaw-dropping frame.

Placing both arms up to her head, Sommer swung a hip slightly as she highlighted her abs and posed in front of some beautiful greenery. Some other photos showed her toying with her long blond hair and offering a cheeky view from behind.

Sommer Ray is making big beauty bucks

Following the success of her online clothing store, the Colorado-born beauty has also launched a beauty line, IAMRAIS.

IAMARAIS launched in the summer of 2021. The brand takes a unique approach to the beauty industry. Instead of offering up lotions and potions, Sommer is focusing on what goes in – not what goes on. Speaking to Forbes about her beauty venture, the workout queen dished:

“I feel like I was a pioneer in what I do on social media. I like to start revolutions. I like to be the leader. That’s also what Imaraïs Beauty stands for. I just like to do things I believe in and I follow my heart.” Sommer’s gummies are vegan, packed with Vitamin C, and PETA-approved.”

“I always get people reaching out wanting to do some type of line with me, like makeup, skincare — something. I’m kind of picky about it. If I get into the space, I want it to be something that I truly believe in and that I’m passionate about — and makes sense for me and my brand,” she separately told Vancouver Sun.