Sommer Ray looked stunning at a Hollywood Halloween party. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray was dressed to impress for Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The young star turned up the heat in a revealing warrior princess costume that featured leather, chains, and a statement headpiece that was simply to die for!

She wore her hair down in natural-looking waves that flowed out from under a crown of dangling chains.

Sommer let her over-the-top ensemble be the center of attention by keeping her makeup light and shimmery.

Sommer’s toned legs and abs were out for all to admire, and her killer curves were highlighted by the super short skirt and risqué top.

Fully living up to the expectations of her 26 million followers, the 26-year-old influencer has become well-known over the years for her steamy photoshoots, sculpted physique, and healthy lifestyle.

Pic credit: GIO / BACKGRID

As you can imagine, this wasn’t Sommer’s only look getting attention in recent days.

Sommer Ray looked gorgeous at the gas station in revealing camo print outfit

Very few people in the world can make “gas station chic” a thing, and Sommer’s clearly one of them!

Last week, the social media star posed by the pumps in loose-fitting, ripped camo pants and a barely-there bathing suit top.

She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, high-heeled black boots, and a trendy waist chain to draw attention to her enviable abs.

Oh, and as usual, her long, voluminous locks looked gorgeous in bouncy waves.

Sommer captioned the share, “so fast u can’t see me.”

Now, if anyone was wondering how Sommer achieved her glowing complexion and rockin’ body, she shared all the answers on her Instagram account.

Sommer Ray shared stunning beauty shot to promote her skincare brand Imaraïs Beauty

Sommer has attributed her perfect complexion to the plant-based and sugar-free wellness gummies created by her skincare brand, Imaraïs Beauty.

The Colorado-born beauty regularly promotes the products on her social media accounts by sharing her favorite benefits alongside photos of her flawless face.

In a recent share, Sommer could be seen posing next to the product with a dreamy, far-off expression.

The post read, “@imaraisbeauty will have your skin glowing from the inside out. activated c, vegan squalane & marine algae work to protect, plump and hydrate ✨🫶🏻 they also taste amazingggg.”

In early 2022, Sommer partnered with J.C. Penney and shared her excitement in an interview, saying, “Our new partnership between J.C. Penney and Imaraïs is something I couldn’t have imagined being any more perfect. The JCP team has been a dream to work with and partnering with JCP is helping us get glowing, easy skincare routines directly to people.”