Sommer Ray enjoys some fun in the sun. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray looked breathtaking as she posed on the beach for a rather stunning photograph.

The 26-year-old multi-talented star is known for her breathtaking shots as a fashion model and of course as a social media influencer.

Sommer made quite the splash in her recent post as she took to the beach for some fun in the sun.

The model decided to take a nice walk along the shoreline as she took a couple of steps into the beautiful blue water.



Sommer’s fans were certainly in for a treat as she gifted them not only one but two gorgeous views.

The young model uploaded the epic shot to her Instagram Story where it only remains visible for a 24-hour slot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sommer Ray enjoys the ocean views

Sommer certainly blessed her fans with a picturesque shot as she smiled and posed along the shoreline.

The influencer sported a beautiful black, cheeky bikini set that accentuated her perfect hourglass figure.

While she turned her back toward the camera, she gave her fans a fabulous, cheeky view while she held onto her upper leg.

She styled the bikini set with a beautiful, orange-printed satin scarf that stayed tightly wrapped around her head. As she wore the stylish scarf, her hair was pushed back away from her face while her wavy brown locks flowed naturally down her back.

She further accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and an assortment of chunky, silver rings.

Sommer looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she took some time away from her busy schedule to fit in some much-needed beach therapy.

Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray shares an exclusive discount for her new Sommer Ray Collection

In another recent Instagram post, the model and now businesswoman shared some exciting news in regard to her new Sommer Ray Collection.

With the holiday season here, Sommer Ray felt it was only right to provide her loyal fans with a huge discount on both her clothing and her fitness programs.

She captioned the post, “biiiiig black friday sale going on now 😝@shopsommerray &&& the fitness programs are 50% off!!”

The model’s clothing line has successfully provided a wide variety of both men’s and women’s athletic wear and loungewear.

The fitness enthusiast also took into consideration all body types as the line continues to feature a diverse selection of sizes.

Not only are the pieces aesthetically pleasing, but they also make for a happy wallet as well.

The collection is beyond affordable for most buyers as her pricing starts as low as $10 dollars.

Fans can also have the chance to be featured on the company’s website and or Instagram page if they tag or hashtag themselves wearing the flashy pieces.

All new drops and sale items can now be purchased online through the company’s website.