Sommer Ray looks incredible with clear skin and plump rosy lips for a shared selfie. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

American fitness model and YouTuber Sommer Ray is no stranger to looking incredible for her social media followers.

She recently stunned for Schon magazine in different outfits that showed her personality as well as her incredible physique.

Ray posed for the camera in a white corset top with a lace-up back that adjusted to her curves perfectly. She paired this with a silk miniskirt with a high slit on her left side of the same color.

To accessorize, she opted for a big necklace as well as black lace gloves. Her light brown hair was down and styled in volumized waves.

For another look, she chose a more casual outfit that still was very eye-catching. She started by putting on a strapless and backless black top that she paired with a light blue denim pair of jeans. However, the jeans were nothing ever seen before, as they were decorated with different plaid color patches and stings of fabric attached to the sides of them.

Her hair this time was parted down the middle and slicked back into a braid to show off her long black earrings. She finished off this look by adding some rings as well as putting on a tall pair of red stiletto heels.

Sommer Ray goes braless and uses leather gloves to cover herself up

Ray posted several pictures to share with her 26 million followers on Instagram and she captioned the post, “had so much fun shooting for @schonmagazine.” She also mentioned all the people involved in this photoshoot that made the magazine issue possible.

She looked beautiful with her hair up in a bun with front pieces out framing her face, as she went braless and covered herself up with black and red leather gloves. The YouTuber wore a long flowy red skirt and big chain necklaces, as well as earrings for accessories.

Sommer Ray launches skincare gummies with IMARAЇS BEAUTY

The former Vine star is one of the most known Instagram models, but she is way more than that.

Ray decided during the pandemic that she wanted to join the beauty community but in a different way, not by creating makeup as many celebrities do, but by focusing on skincare that you can actually eat.

IMARAЇS BEAUTY offers vegan skincare gummies that taste delicious. This project started when the model was contacted by Felicia Hershenhorn who is the Co-founder & COO of the Canadian company.

When talking about this new chapter in her career with Forbes, Ray said, “I feel like I was a pioneer in what I do on social media. I like to start revolutions. I like to be the leader. That’s also what Imaraïs Beauty stands for. I just like to do things I believe in and I follow my heart.”

You can now get their products on the brand’s official website.