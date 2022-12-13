Sommer Ray stuns in an all-gold ensemble for a recent photo shoot. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray wowed her fans once again as she hit the studio for another timeless photo shoot.

The 26-year-old has been dabbling in a handful of endeavors lately as she’s doing a good job of conquering them all.

In her most recent share, Sommer demonstrated just that, as she made modeling look easy while she effortlessly glistened in her gorgeous gold attire.

The young model was kind enough to share this memorable moment with her fans as she took to Instagram with the video.

Sommer completely stole the show in this phenomenal get-up as she slayed in gold lace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model decided to style in a pair of high-waisted shimmery gold pants that hugged her curves perfectly.

Sommer Ray glows for her golden debut

She then coordinated the flashy bottoms with a white button-up tank top. The cropped piece looked great on Sommer as it effortlessly highlighted her toned abs.

As she continued to pose away, she sported a pair of beautiful gold gloves. The fingerless gloves featured a gorgeous lace-up design that went right up past her elbows and tied in a large bow by the end.

She further accessorized with a chunky gold link choker necklace that rested right under the collar of her white shirt.

Sommer threw her long brown hair into a loose ponytail that then bounced around behind her shoulders as she posed for the photoshoot.

For her makeup, the young celeb went with a more natural, sun-kissed look as she sported very little makeup.

However, Sommer looked gorgeous either way as she executed this golden ensemble with absolute ease.

She captioned the post, “honey, your soul is golden 🍯.”

Sommer Ray stuns in blue to promote her new Sommer Ray Collection

In another recent post, Sommer beautifully modeled one of her new loungewear sets.

On her Sommer Ray company page, the model was pictured wearing an electric blue set.

The ribbed set featured a long-sleeved cropped top along with a matching pair of high-waisted leggings.

She then added a large black headband while she styled her hair in a pretty brown braid that flowed down her back.

She captioned the post, “Looking @ the weekend like… 💙👀 #shopsommerray.”

Sommer’s new collection features dozens of new styles and colors that are all affordably priced. The new collection also comes in a wide range of sizes, that way everyone can find the perfect match.

The fashion model has not only launched a new collection but also announced an amazing sale that her fans can take advantage of throughout the month of December.

Fans can now shop the new Sommer Ray Collection and other sale items through her company’s website online, while supplies last.