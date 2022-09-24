Sommer Ray enjoys car ride in her bra

Sommer Ray poses close up. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray is taking her car out for a spin while in a racy bra look.

The Colorado-born model and fitness queen continues to prove just why she’s a social media sensation, and she didn’t need much to rake in the fans this weekend.

Sommer posted to her Instagram Stories and with a quick snap while on the go.

The clothing designer sizzled in a selfie as she went for an open shirt showing a black lacy bra.

Showing hints of her muscular figure, Sommer posed amid dark car seats and in her balconette and underwire lingerie piece, also wearing her hair curled and down. The ex to Machine Gun Kelly opted for low-key and minimal makeup via dewy foundation and pink blush, plus warm tan eyeshadow.

She showed hints of a brown satin blouse, although the lingerie appeared to be the focal point, fashion-wise.

Sommer has been busy on both her TikTok and her Instagram, this as she continues to gather fans and sell products from her Sommer Ray’s Shop and IMARAIS beauty line – the latter turns lotions and potions on their head and comes via edible beauty gummies promising skincare benefits.

Sommer Ray pushes on with IMARAIS beauty brand promo

In early August, Sommer stunned in a promo shot for her beauty brand, one shared with her 26.2 million Instagram followers.

“@imaraisbeauty will have your skin glowing from the inside out. activated c, vegan squalane & marine algae work to protect, plump and hydrate ✨🫶🏻 they also taste amazingggg,” she wrote.

This month, it was IMARAIS updating to wish its famous founder all the best on her birthday. On September 15, IMARAIS shared a photo of Sommer in a skintight white dress as she sizzled. Shouting her out, it wrote:

“Imaraïs Beauty wants to wish our amazing Founder @SommerRay the happiest of birthdays today! We are so proud of all you have accomplished and wish you many more successful years to come. May your big day be as special as you are to us.”

Sommer Ray joins celebs retailing beauty products

Sommer kicked off with her swim and clothing line, but it looks like she was too tempted to skip the beauty opportunity, one that many celebrities have capitalized on.

Also retailing skincare products are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus reality star Kristin Cavallari and actress Jessica Alba.