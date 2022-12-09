Sommer Ray looks stunning while she DJs for the Art Basel event. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray looked heavenly as she channeled her fun, artsy side for a recent Miami event.

The 26-year-old model and now businesswoman showcased her lovely curves in a stunning two-piece set while she bounced around and further danced behind the DJ booth.

However, this time around, Sommer wasn’t just an attendee of the Art Basel event; instead, she was one of the musical performers.

The model performed a special DJ set for all the guests as she closed out the night with some killer tunes.

As the young star performed in front of a large audience, she was captured wearing a lacy set that reflected the artwork of painter Claude Monet.

Overall, it was the perfect outfit for the art event, as Sommer undeniably turned many heads with her eye-catching attire.

Sommer Ray dances behind the DJ booth for an epic performance

Fans have been blessed with Sommer’s jaw-dropping content as she constantly keeps them in the loop via Instagram.



Luckily, the model provided her fans with the same sizzling content as she took to Instagram once more with the shots captured from Art Basel.

While Sommer closed out the fun, action-packed night, she was captured wearing a masterfully crafted two-piece set.



The set featured a strapless corset-like top that included two blue laces, one on each side of her body. The long laces were there to hold the top in place as it hugged her chest and torso perfectly.

The matching blue miniskirt featured the same lacy design that gave the piece a little extra sassy flair.

Both pieces portrayed artwork similar to paintings by the infamous Claude Monet.

The set reflected the scenic views of a baby blue pond while some colorful lily pads and flowers were scattered among the scenery.

As she executed the fit with ease, she wore some of her hair up in a ponytail while the rest of her curly brown locks bounced around to the rhythm of the beat.

Per usual, Sommer’s makeup looked flawless while she sported a sun-kissed look for this occasion.

She wore some mascara as her cheeks were rosy with blush. She then added a nice bright shade across her lips while her skin beautifully shined.

Sommer captioned the post by expressing all the fun she had while performing. She wrote, “had soooo much fun djing the closing party for art basel!! 🫶🏻💛🤪🎨🎧.”

Sommer Ray shares her favorite workout routine while wearing her new Sommer Ray collection

In another recent post, Sommer shared some of her favorite exercises from her new workout plan, which is now available to download.

In the video provided, the model broke down the steps in detail, making it super easy for any beginner to follow along with.

While she kindly shared helpful tips along the way, Sommer wore some of her athletic attire, which is a part of her own Sommer Ray collection.

She was captured wearing a lovely cheetah-printed one-piece and styled it with some lacy stockings.

She then coordinated with a pair of brown leg warmers and some classic Chuck Taylors while she threw her long locks into a ponytail.

Throughout the clip, Sommer smiled and laughed while she looked to be thoroughly enjoying the workout.

Fans can now download her new workout plan through her website, along with all of her new apparel, which can be purchased through the company’s website.