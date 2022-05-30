Sommer Ray celebrates ‘small boobs’ in tight shorts

Sommer Ray posing outdoors. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Model Sommer Ray is celebrating smaller-sized chests with merch. The Instagram sensation and entrepreneur is fresh from a post showing that size doesn’t always matter, and she quickly raked in the likes while also showing off her legs in skimpy shorts.

Sommer, 25, posted for her 26 million+ Instagram followers yesterday. Of course, the blonde made sure to shout out her Sommer Ray’s Shop.

Sommer Ray sells ‘small boobs’ merch

Sizzling as she posed indoors and bathed in sunlight, Sommer showed off her muscle machine of a body in a sporty and trendy look.

The ex to Machine Gun Kelly flaunted her toned abs and sculpted arms in a sleeveless and braless white tank with “SMALL boobs big drEAMS” written across it – she paired her top with pale blue gym shorts boasting a white diagonal stripe.

Also donning a leopard-print bow as a hair tie, the Colorado native stunned the camera as she drove fans to swipe, with additional photos showing the same look and more of her killer figure.

In later photos, Sommer then switched to girly pink shorts, writing: “Small boobs big dreams. Shop the new tops and shorts @shopsommerray.”

Sommer Ray’s Shop retails everything from swimwear and gym pieces to unisex sweats. The brand bypasses the need for Sommer to influence for other labels, earning her way more cash – of course, the star modeling her own merch likely helps shift sales.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sommer Ray compares body to a Ferrari

In 2018, Ray was profiled by Forbes, telling the outlet:

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it.” Ray added: “People always comment that I have “daddy issues” but my dad was my trainer when I was on stage in front of thousands of people in a bikini. Actually my mom and dad are my biggest supporters.”

In 2021, Sommer expanded her grip on the retail space by launching her edible beauty gummies brand IAMRAIS Beauty. She joins fellow celebrities launching skincare brands, from moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to reality star Kristin Cavallari and model Lori Harvey. “I feel like I was a pioneer in what I do on social media. I like to start revolutions. I like to be the leader. That’s also what Imaraïs Beauty stands for. I just like to do things I believe in, and I follow my heart,” Ray told Forbes.