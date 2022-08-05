Sommer Ray arches back in stringy bikini from backyard

Sommer Ray posing close up. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray is sizzling in a gallery of bikini snaps as she both showcases her figure and promotes her brand.

The Colorado-born model and clothing designer is still going strong with her Sommer Ray’s Shop’s swim and apparel line, one popular for its Gym to Swim bikinis, but also not above retailing the regular ones.

Posting recently, the blonde showed off her muscles and her curves as she arched her back amid greenery and under blue skies from her backyard – she modeled a zebra-print and monochrome two-piece with stringy crisscross ties, one perfectly flattering her super-fit frame.

Placing both arms up to her head, Sommer swung a hip slightly as she highlighted her abs – the ex to Machine Gun Kelly also drove fans to swipe, where further photos showed her toying with her long blond hair and offering a cheeky view from behind.

In a caption aimed at gathering up customers, Sommer wrote:

“@shopsommerray swim is the move even tho it’s almost august lol btw ALL SWIM IS BUY ONE GET ONE FREEEEE.”

Sommer Ray is ‘Not Your Average Instagram Model’

Sommer was dubbed “Not Your Average Instagram Model” by Forbes back in 2018. The bodybuilding sensation revealed how she got into social media – basically, she wanted to be like her sister.

“She had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots with her. She started shooting me when I was 15. I was doing very mature photos for my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person,” Sommer revealed.

The 25-year-old, followed by over 26 million on Instagram, also spoke of her muscle machine of a body.

Sommer Ray jokes about body being a ‘Ferrari’

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it,” Ray added.

The coronavirus pandemic has actually brought some car action from Sommer, who made early COVID-19 headlines for pushing a Lamborghini while in a tight dress and heels, this in an impressive display of strength. In 2021, Sommer expanded her empire, launching her IAMRAIS edible gummies beauty line.

Sommer’s Instagram is followed by an array of celebrities, not limited to socialite Paris Hilton, actress Bella Thorne, and WWE face CJ Perry. Also keeping tabs on her is Playboy model Kindly Myers.