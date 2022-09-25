Sommer Ray arches back in elevator minidress

Sommer Ray close up. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray is dropping jaws as she shows off her figure and arches her back from an elevator.

The Colorado-born sensation and fitness queen slipped her curves into a very tight and leather dress over the weekend, also going thigh-skimming as she showed off her muscular figure.

Sommer posted to her Instagram and via a small gallery.

The Sommer Ray’s Shop founder sizzled in her brown number, striking various poses and drawing attention to her gym-honed body and her golden tan.

Sommer glammed up in high heels, adding in a chic handbag to complete her club-ready look, and it was swanky stuff as she posed from a fancy and wood-paneled elevator.

In one image, the blonde arched her back to accentuate her figure. She also played around with wearing or removing her shades.

In a caption, Sommer told fans, “She’s stuck on my ella, e-ella-vator.” Here, clearly, she was giving a nod to singer and mogul Rihanna’s Umbrella track.

Sommer is known for sharing glam updates, ones she mixes in with promos for her clothing and skincare brands, plus those jaw-dropping workouts. The model began competing in body-building competitions age 16, and she hasn’t looked back.

Sommer Ray has workout advice for achieving goals

Sommer also comes with a unique attitude.

“I feel that people lose motivation when they get motivated for the wrong reasons. Girls may want to workout for that summer bod, or after going through a bad breakup. But I always make sure my motivation comes from the intent of my wanting to better myself,” she told Galore about training.

In addition to her brands, Sommer also offers workouts plans and even resistance bands, all promoted via her social media.

Sommer Ray sizzles with Hot Girl Summer body

Continuing, the fitness junkie confirmed, “I workout at least 4/5 times a week. I can’t really say I have one favorite exercise, but I love any exercise where I can really isolate my glutes!”

The bikini-clad photos are proof that Sommer’s workouts pay off. The star is also known for her cheat food appetite, including a fondness for KFC and In-N-Out.

Sommer is one of the OG faces when it comes to Instagram’s fitness faces, joining the likes of Tammy Hembrow and Jen Selter. In 2020, she made headlines for ending a brief romance with Ohio-born rapper Machine Gun Kelly.