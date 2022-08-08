Sofia Vergara’s niece shows skin in yellow bikini

Sofia Vergara’s niece, Claudia Vergara, shows off her bikini body. Pic credit: @cdvergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara‘s niece, Claudia Vergara, showed that perfection runs in the family with a stunning bikini picture.

Claudia spent the weekend celebrating an engagement with her famous aunt in Miami.

Showing her Colombian curves, Claudia posted a photo in a tiny yellow bikini with her taut tummy on full display.

Claudia’s bikini was yellow and white while amplifying her already ample curves.

Claudia got silly in the last shot, flashing a peace sign and blowing the camera a kiss.

Claudia started with a mirror selfie from her leopard-phone case adorned iPhone.

Claudia Vergara stuns in yellow and white bikini

Claudio wore a pastel sarong around her hips and covered her face with the phone.

Later, Claudia removed the sarong so that she could lounge on a beach chair under the sun. She kept the caption simple, with a yellow heart emoji that matched her bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Claudia has acted and hosted some Spanish language programs and earns money through influencing on her social media.

Claudia boasts 321k Instagram followers, which certainly helps her ‘influencer’ title.

As the niece of Colombian star Sofia Vergara, Claudia has big shoes to fill– literally.

Claudia Vergara reveals she shares clothing with aunt Sofia Vergara

Having a famous aunt has perks, including access to the top designer labels.

Claudia lucked out because she and Sofia were the same size for most pieces of clothing. She shared, “I borrow everything from her except shoes because she’s 5’9”, so it’s the one thing I can’t steal, but purses and jackets for sure. We’re also the same size in denim, so that too.”

However, Claudia admitted that she wouldn’t borrow tops from the Modern Family alum. She explained, “We share clothes all the time, all the time. Anything from the waist down, for sure. From the waist up, I don’t have the boobs for it.”

Claudia revealed that Sofia offered some wise fashion advice saying, “She is always like, ‘Just wear whatever you want and don’t follow just what’s on trend. It needs to look good on you.”

Singing Sofia’s praises, she gushed, “She’s amazing because she did everything by herself. … She’s a busy woman and a very empowered woman. She doesn’t need anyone, and I love that about her.”

Finally, Claudia offered some sage advice to readers. She said, “There are a lot of things on trend that I don’t look great in, so I don’t wear them. You just have to know your body and know what works for you and stick to that.”