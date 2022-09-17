Sofia Vergara’s niece in bikini dances for milestone birthday

Sofia Vergara’s niece, Claudia Vergara, shows off her “dirty thirty” body. Pic credit: @cdvergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara’s niece, Claudia Vergara, is celebrating her “dirty thirty” on a boat, wearing a bikini and having a great time.

Luckily for fans, she shares every moment on her Instagram Story while celebrating. Although birthday party pictures haven’t made it to her Instagram grid, the night is still young, and her birthday is ongoing.

The Colombian native shared photos and videos starring herself as she lived life to the fullest on a motorboat in the ocean.

Claudia turned up the drama with a birthday sash, declaring her special day to the world.

Later, Claudia hopped off the boat and onto a float as she flashed a peace sign and laughed wildly.

It appeared that fit bodies run in the family, as Claudia showed her taut tummy and enviable figure. It also looked like September birthdays run in the Vergara family because another person close to Sofia turned 31 yesterday– her son, Manolo.

Claudia Vergara celebrates ‘dirty thirty’ in a bikini

Claudia Vergara didn’t stop moving in a colorful bikini as she danced the day away on a boat.

Sofia’s niece danced with a large pink cup in her hand as she drank an unidentified substance and celebrated with friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @cdvergara/Instagram

She wore a white sash with black writing that read, “Dirty thirty!”

Pic credit: @cdvergara/Instagram

Family is important to Sofia, and that includes her niece Claudia. Although Claudia and Sofia were not spotted, it could be because Sofia was celebrating the birthday of a very special man: her son.

Sofia Vergara’s son Manolo Vergara celebrated birthday yesterday

Yesterday, Sofia shared a family photo with her only son, who turned 31 years old.

She shared two pictures of her son’s birthday celebrations, featuring delectable-looking pastries and baked goods.

Sofia and her son Manolo are incredibly close–she had him when she was 18 years old and while still in college. She moved with her son to Miami at a young age, where she worked as a model.

Sofia told Coveteur about her journey as a single mother supporting Manolo alone, explaining, “I was a single mother very early, and what made me wake up every day, what made me be responsible, was that I had the motivation that I needed to make money, to give my son all the things that I thought that he needed.”

The hard-working mother added, “A good education, a great college, good healthcare, to have money to send him abroad to get cultured—I wanted all those things for my son. And I wanted, also, to have the power to help my family in Colombia.”

And supporting her family is exactly what she did.