Sofia Vergara wows in gold curve-hugging dress

Sofía Vergara rocks a curve-hugging gold gown as she judges a live episode of America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Sofia Vergara was a vision while filming a live episode of America’s Got Talent. She looked so good that she decided to capture her image in the form of a picture in the mirror.

Sofia went strapless in a skintight Nadine Merabi midi dress featuring endless sparkles.

Sofia tagged America’s Got Talent in the mirror selfie, which featured her smiling and turning to the side while holding an iPhone with a bright green cover.

Sofia arched her back as she gazed at her reflection and showed one of her model poses which made her a lot of money starting in the industry.

The Colombian beauty wore all gold which complimented her bronzed skin.

Sofia’s long light brown locks were sleek and straight in a center part while cascading down her back. She wore gold jewelry, including a large bracelet and ring, perfectly matching her gown.

Sofia also sported gold stilettos with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She also tagged the talented team who helped make her camera-ready for the big show.

Sofia Vergara mesmerizes on the set of America’s Got Talent

Sofia also sported a massive gold necklace featuring a giant ruby and diamonds.

The stunning jewelry was visible in a photo taken with fellow host Howie Mandel and posted on her Instagram. Sofia sported soft glam makeup and revealed in the caption that she lacked privacy when backstage at the NBC show.

Sofia’s caption read, “Back stage getting ready for the live show!! 🌟🌟 #noprivacy.”

After the show, paparazzi caught Sofia with fellow host Heidi Klum who rocked a Dolce and Gabbana mini dress as the two grabbed a bite to eat at Cecconi’s in Los Angeles.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello list Beverly Hills home for sale

Last month, People reported that Sofia Vergara listed the Beverly Hills home she purchased with Joe Manganiello for sale.

Sotheby’s hosts the listing, which features seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms; agent Barry Peele will do his best to sell the estate to a lucky future homeowner.

Highlights of the home include a French-inspired chef’s kitchen, a gym, a lower-level wine room, and a theater.

Sofia and Joe purchased the home, which sits on a half acre of Beverly Hills soil, in 2014 for a cool $10.6 million. The massive 11,369-square-foot is Tuscan-style, with manicured hedges and carefully-crafted gardens.

If the couple receives the asking price of $19.6 million, they will have doubled their money– not a bad investment.