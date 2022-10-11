Sofia Vergara welcomes fall in black leather pants and bodysuit

Sofis Vagara brings back spooky season in an all-black ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sofia Vergara seems ready for color-changing leaves and all things pumpkin these days.

She recently shared a selfie with the caption “Hello Fall” while wearing an all-black outfit — right in time for spooky season.

Sofia wore a black, long-sleeved body suit in the photo. She topped it off with black leather jogger-type pants and black-heeled strappy sandals that showed off her painted toes.

Sofia was also carrying a quilted shoulder back with gold accents that matched her silver and gold bangled bracelets.

She tagged Walmart Fashion in the picture, which she took with her phone in a location that appeared to be her kitchen.

Harry Styles’ Golden played as her background music for the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Sofia Vergara is prepared for cooler temps in an all-black outfit

Her hair was down, sporting a center part and her makeup looked fresh and ready for a fall night out.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia has no problem showing her viewers what sexy looks like at 50 years old. She posts several pictures of herself in her Instagram Stories that show off her curves.

Recently, she posted a selfie in a form-fitting body suit that was covered in horses. The stunning outfit was designed by Johanna Ortiz, who Sofia tagged in the photo.

The Modern Family actress also recently shared a selfie of herself working on her amazing body in the gym. In the picture, she wore a dark shirt and multi-colored spandex pants while doing donkey kicks.

Is Sofia returning to America’s Got Talent next season?

America’s Got Talent is set to return with a spin-off show in 2023. AGT: All Stars will be bringing back a variety of previous contestants from the previous 17 seasons. NBC says the spinoff will be featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.

Simon Cowell will still be the show’s executive producer and judge the contestants along with Howie Mandell and Heidi Klum. Terry Crews is also set to return as the show’s host.

However, Sofia Vergara is the only cast member who will not be returning to the All-Star spinoff. Sofia’s spot has not been replaced, and the show has just decided to stick with only three judges.

There is no word about whether Sofia will return for the regular season next summer.