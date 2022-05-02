Sofia Vergara wears lacy lingerie for car selfie 

Sofia Vergara gets lacy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara took time from her Sunday to share a sultry photo with fans. The America’s Got Talent judge posted a selfie from her car where she was in the driver’s seat. She wore a black lacy top as she hawked her line of shades.

The bold businesswoman knows that the best promotion she can do is free, thanks to her social media reach.

The Colombian stunner wore Foster Grant shades, a brand she collaborates with often.

Fans can check out Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant, where the styles are less than $40. Or, they can simply admire Sofia’s face in selfies as she plugs the brand.

Sofia Vergara sports black lacy lingerie for a selfie

Sofia Vergara is known to share sexy throwback photos and gorgeous current photos on her social media. This weekend was no different as the actress gave an intimate look at her life with a selfie.

She wore nude-colored lips, which she pursed at the camera. Sofia extended her arm to take the selfie and showed off a black lace top that caught followers’ attention.

Sofia wrote the caption in her native Spanish, “Domingueando con mis lentes nuevos,” which translates to Sundays with my new glasses.

Sofia tagged Foster Grant, the established sunglass company she promotes in the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia’s comments section contained compliments and praise for the former model.

Sofia Vergara discusses getting older and working out

Sofia Vergara is not one of those celebrities who loves working out, but she realizes that she needs to do it to maintain her beauty.

She told Self magazine, “I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out.”

Sofia continued about exercise and aging, “Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it.” Sofia makes sure to switch up her exercises to avoid getting bored. But Sofia doesn’t do just any exercise. She said, “I can’t do a CrossFit or anything that I have to be jumping because I have very bad knees.”

Finally, the lovely Latina seeks balance in the kitchen, where she doesn’t keep a super strict diet and allows herself to indulge. She revealed, “I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert, and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week.”

Whatever Sofia is doing is clearly working as she looks better than ever.