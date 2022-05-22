Sofia Vergara suns her buns in plunging swimsuit

Sofia Vergara is smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara is topping up her tan in a very cheeky swimsuit as she both flaunts her killer body and shouts out the brand she fronts. The 49-year-old Modern Family alum has been a Dolce & Gabbana promo face for years, and this post saw her both donning the Italian label and repping the Foster Grant eyewear one she collaborates with.

The Colombian-born star went glam for a weekend show-off yesterday, gaining over 500,000 likes for her trio set of shots.

Sofia Vergara sizzles in a leopard-print swimsuit

Sofia’s weekend Instagram share came sun-drenched and from her luxurious L.A. home. The actress opened leaning away from a towel-laid lounger and modeling a high-cut and plunging swimsuit in leopard-prints, one bearing the D&G logo in gold and hugging her every curve.

Flaunting her plump pout while in Foster Grant shades (another brand deal), Vergara upped the ante while highlighting her shapely thighs, then getting cheeky for a thong shot with a swipe right.

Posing amid terrace greenery and a cute lemon-decorated pot, Sofia threw out her toned back and long blonde locks, then returning for a front view in her final slide. Here, the star highlighted her cleavage as well as her trim waistline, posing with her face angled up towards the sun.

“Finally the weekend!!!! solecito,” she wrote. While Foster Grant eyewear was tagged, D&G was not – but the brand presence was evident from the logo.

Brand shoutouts are a regular deal on Vergara’s Instagram, followed by over 25 million. The America’s Got Talent judge has a full clothing range with retail giant Walmart, she’s also fronted Ritz crackers, and she continues her Foster Grant and D&G name-drops. Sofia also always makes room for her appetite, with photos showing her to be the celebrity world’s snack queen.

Sofia Vergara prefers living life over dieting

The popular A-Lister, who has fought thyroid cancer, has opened up on what being a cancer survivor has taught her. “For a while, I got really crazy about what I was eating. But then you realize you cant live like that. You go to restaurants, and you have to eat something. You have to live your life. And no one really knows exactly how people get cancer,” she told Health.

The age-defying star has, however, revealed a super-healthy breakfast, telling Glamour: “I usually prepare it the night before. One of my favorites is a kind of homemade muesli made of Greek yogurt, oats, chia seeds, nuts, and blueberries.”