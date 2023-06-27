Sofia Vergara has done a literal “sun’s out bun’s out” celebration of summer — sharing a post of her sunbathing in a thong bikini by the pool.

In the post, the Colombian actress and model is seen lying on her front, smiling at the camera, with her black thong bikini bottoms visible in the background.

The walls of a villa, clear blue skies and an azure blue pool can be seen behind her.

It’s unclear whether or not she’s wearing a bikini top, but that hasn’t stopped her fans from going wild in the comments.

The post, which was captioned “Lo mio es el verano!😍😍☀️☀️” (translation: “Summer is my thing!😍😍☀️☀️”), has garnered over 1.1 million likes and counting.

It seems that everyone, from Mexican weather girl Yanet Garcia to Hollywood legend Sharon Stone, is in awe of Sofia’s beauty — with both joining fans to comment with 🔥 emojis.

Sofia Vergara no stranger to showing off stunning figure

The 50-year-old actress is no stranger to showing off her stunning figure on social media.

She often shares photos of herself in bikinis, figure-hugging gowns and workout gear, inspiring her followers to stay fit and healthy. Sofia is known for her dedication to fitness, and she’s known to regularly hit the gym or work out at home.

But it’s not just her body that has fans swooning. Sofia’s infectious personality and positive attitude have made her one of the most beloved celebrities on the planet.

Fashion sense is part of her appeal

She’s often seen laughing and joking with her friends and family in her Instagram posts, which are often filled with uplifting vibes.

Of course, Sofia’s fashion sense is also a big part of her appeal. She’s known for her bold, colorful outfits and her love of designer brands. She’s often seen wearing the latest styles from top brands like Chanel and Gucci.

The presenter’s latest Instagram post is just the latest example of why she’s one of the most beloved and admired celebrities in the world.

With her stunning looks, positive attitude, and impeccable fashion sense, she’s a true icon in every sense of the word. So here’s to Sofia, and to a summer filled with sunshine, smiles, and plenty of thong bikinis!