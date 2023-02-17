Sofia Vergara reminded fans that she has been gorgeous for quite a long time.

The Colombian native shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories for her 28.3 million followers.

The Modern Family actress has shown a lot of throwbacks in the past, particularly on throwback Thursday, a day of which she seems fond of.

And the most recent Thursday was no exception, as Sofia shared an old Cosmopolitan magazine cover.

Sofia had great success as a model before transitioning to acting, where she also excelled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The America’s Got Talent judge appeared on numerous magazine covers, including the one in her recent share.

Sofia Vergara stuns in Cosmopolitan throwback

The cover showed Sofia striking a pose and looking stunning with a red satin dress and a plunging neckline.

Sofia’s hair was very 90s, with her light brown tresses featuring soft waves and bangs that framed her face.

Sofia Vergara stunned on the cover of an old Cosmopolitan Mexico magazine. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia donned understated makeup, except for her lips, which were fiery red. As fans could see from the cover, Sofia discussed an alleged romance with singer Luis Miguel.

But probably the most captivating thing about the post was just how beautiful Sofia has remained.

And while Sofia could probably remain a model for many more years, she has a backup plan.

The stylish entrepreneur created a clothing line with affordability and accessibility as the main objectives.

Accordingly, she teamed up with Walmart, a retail giant that has the means to provide clothing to the masses for a low price.

Sofia Vergara launches Sofia Jeans with Walmart

Sofia started a profitable venture with Walmart, that has continued to expand since its inception.

In 2019, Sofia began Sofia Jeans with the company. As Sofia has revealed in previous interviews — jeans are one of the most important staple items in a closet.

In an interview with PopSugar, Sofia revealed, “I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns.”

And Sofia made her dreams come true, creating fabulous clothing for lower prices.

Sofia spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her brand while driving home a message about affordability.

She explained, “I’ve always believed that ‘looking like a million bucks’ isn’t about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that.”

Sofia added, “My goal in creating Sofia Jeans was to make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price.”

Sofia Jeans has cropped, high-rise, boyfriend, and straight-leg styles — all available at Walmart, with prices ranging from $27.50 to $32.50.