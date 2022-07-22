Sofia Vergara stuns in swimsuit aged 14

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara stunned Instagram yesterday as she shared a throwback that might just be her earliest-documented modeling look.

The 50-year-old sitcom star is known for sharing ’90s throwbacks from her Miami modeling days, but this post took it back even farther.

Posting for her 26 million followers on Thursday, Sofia delighted fans with shots of herself aged just 14, with the snaps proving that the Colombian-born sensation was destined for the camera.

The two-slide post opened with Sofia posing by a doorway and backed by a room with a wall hanging.

Looking svelte and definitely youthful, the America’s Got Talent judge stunned in a pale green one-piece with pink bust detailing – Sofia was blonde here with her long hair worn down and with bangs.

A swipe right showed a close-up of the actress’ face as she wore chic gold hoop earrings while flaunting her high cheekbones and defined brows.

Honoring Instagram’s #ThrowbackThursday, Vergara wrote: “tbt Barranquilla the 80’s 🌴#14yrsold❤️.” Fans have left over 179,000 likes overnight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia Vergara jokes she was ‘born’ in a push-up bra

Sofia has opened up on her early days in modeling, ones she shares on a semi-regular basis via Instagram throwbacks.

“I was born in my little push-up bra,” she jokingly told The Independent. “For me sexy is something that I never really thought about until I moved to the United States, because in Latin America, everybody goes to the beach with a G-string and you are always in high heels and make-up. It’s just our day-to-day thing.”

Sofia Vergara equates dressing sexy with ‘feeling beautiful’

The Walmart collaborator, who looks as good in her $27 jeans as she does in designer swimsuits, has also touched on what she feels can contribute towards feeling “beautiful.” In 2012, she told Esquire:

“Look, if you’re sexy, if you like dressing sexy, you’re not doing anything more than feeling beautiful. A Latina just wants to walk into a place and feel great. Somebody is going to turn around and look. So a Latina better find a guy who understands that, even appreciates it, because it’s a compliment.”

Sofia is married to Joe Manganiello and has been since 2015. Her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez lasted from 1991 to 1993, bringing her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, now age 30.

Prior to posting her teen throwback, Sofia updated her Instagram in promo mode for the reality series America’s Got Talent, one she joined after Modern Family ended in 2020.