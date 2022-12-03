Sofia Vergara wrapped up a recent campaign featuring her self-named clothing line and she shared pictures from behind-the-scenes at the shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Sofia Vergara strutted her stuff in Sofia Jeans with a video on social media that made a good case for buying her designs.

The Colombian beauty posted a video that offered a glimpse of what life was like on the set of an advertising campaign.

Sofia treated her 27.3 million Instagram followers to a clip that showed her bubbly personality and ravenous appetite.

As Sofia excitedly revealed in a subsequent caption, the shoot was a wrap. The actress showed how the Sofia Jeans set was very active, with assistants and producers standing around while working on various shoot-related activities.

The video began with Sofia, who had her back to the camera, rocking a pair of her skintight jeans. Sofia tucked her blue shirt into the pants, making the denim the clear star of the show. Her light brown curls bounced as she began walking with a pep in her step.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Modern Family actress strolled away from the camera and toward a table.

Sofia Vergara shows killer curves in skintight jeans

It became evident that Sofia had one thing on her mind: Pizza.

Sofia reached the craft table and excitedly grabbed a cardboard box, and faced the camera. She opened a box containing the cheesy pie, with laughter erupting from the camerawoman.

As Sofia made a guilty face, an employee on set approached Sofia with a photo on his phone. At that point, the clip ended in what appeared to be an unscheduled interruption.

Sofia’s caption read, “Its a wrap!!! 💃🏻.”

Fans will have to wait for the finished Sofia Jeans product, which promises to provide entertainment.

Sofia Vergara’s growing Walmart empire

Since launching her self-titled Sofia Vergara Collection at Walmart in 2019, Sofia has continuously grown her brand. Sofia began with jeans because she wanted to give every woman a chance to have fabulous denim for an affordable price.

Soon after, Sofia extended her Walmart line to include home goods and sleepwear. Sofia also touted new jewelry on her social media pages last month.

As the actress expands her line, she hasn’t neglected her denim foundations; her latest advertising clip showed that.

Sofia told PopSugar, “I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns.”

Sofia’s recent share certainly provided strong evidence for her assertion.

Sofia Jeans with cropped, high-rise, boyfriend, and straight-leg designs, are available at Walmart, with prices between $27.50 and $32.50.