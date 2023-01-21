Sofia Vergara has gone international, touring Saudi Arabia and sharing the sights and sounds of the land.

The America’s Got Talent judge has been in Saudi Arabia with her son, Manolo. The mother and son duo has toured the historic country, tasted the native delicacies, and gathered with friends.

But the hardworking businesswoman had a photoshoot to do, and she revealed a preview of her last look.

Sofia’s 28.1 million Instagram followers were the fortunate recipients of the stunning share.

The Colombian native wore a silver strapless gown with a low-cut neckline in the two images posted on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dress was handmade by a small designer, featured in the second image. Sofia has been known to wear clothing by lesser-known designers, allowing those lucky people to benefit from her large platform. Her latest post was no exception, as she tried on the creation of a Saudi Arabian designer.

Sofia Vergara stuns in a silver dress from Saudi Arabia

The first picture showed Sofia in selfie mode, sharing her makeup and the bodice of her dress. Also visible was the white furniture behind her and a team of designers who helped to make the photoshoot possible.

The second shot featured Sofia’s textured gown, with sparkles and unique shapes. The metallic dress had a long train, and her team helped adjust the garment.

Sofia’s light brown hair was in a center part and featured soft curls. She dazzled with dangling diamond earrings, perfectly matching the sparkly gown. She donned soft glam makeup with a matte lip, lined eyes, and long lashes.

Sofia didn’t disclose the purpose of the shoot, but she has always kept fans in the loop using social media.

Her caption read, “Getting ready for the last shot of the night⭐️ #riyadh 🌴.”

Sofia Vergara talks working out and staying fit

Sofia Vergara disclosed that when she turned 40, she saw that her body became slightly softer.

The actress told Shape via PEOPLE, “I hit 40, and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did.”

As a result, she began hitting the gym more often, especially because of her love for food.

Sofia also explained that she allowed indulgences and incorporated more vigorous training to compensate.

She continued, “When I do indulge, I exercise a bit harder the next day. My workout motto is really simple: No pain, no cake!”

Sofia’s trainer, Jennifer Yates, added, “She loves working the butt. We do a lot of squats and deadlifts and lunges.” Jennifer also revealed that Sofia was very strong.

It seems that Sofia has found a nice balance between working out and indulging, and she looks better than ever.