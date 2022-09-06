Sofia Vergara stuns in plunging white dress

Sofia Vergara is stunning as usual while modeling a low-cut white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara is showing off her famous curves again in a gorgeous white dress with a plunging neckline.

Many times, we have seen her selfies as Sofia poses alongside her coworkers from America’s Got Talent, so we know her selfie game is always really strong.

The actress is best known for her iconic role of Gloria from Modern Family and has over 26.6 million followers on Instagram who are often delighted with her gorgeous photos from on-set and from her personal life.

Taking a mirror selfie can be hard, but doing so while looking at the opposite side can be even harder. Somehow, Sofia Vergara managed to pull this incredible front and back view of her gorgeous dress.

This white dress she is wearing is simply beautiful. It does an amazing job at showing off Sofia’s curves, and her personality as well.

The dress in question is made by the brand Reformation, which she made sure to tag at the end of the picture.

Sofia Vergara poses for a mirror picture

Reformation started selling vintage clothing out of a small Los Angeles storefront back in 2009. Now, they have expanded and are making their own stuff. The amazing thing about this brand is that they have focused on sustainability and on making effortless silhouettes. A clear example of that is Sofia’s dress.

Sofia accessorized her simple white flowy long dress with an orange bag, giving it the pop of color needed. She accompanied this look with very simple makeup and a soft brown shade of lipstick.

Her hair is straight, allowing us to see how long it has gotten, making her look even more radiant.

We can also see she is wearing a gold necklace that reads, “Mom.”

Sofia Vergara is showing off a white dress. Pic credits: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara shares modeling throwback

Sofia Vergara has been modeling since a photographer discovered her while walking on a beach. Which, to be honest, is the dream of many.

Her obvious beauty lead her to be presented with offers of modeling and television work. Her first major appearance was in a Pepsi commercial which was aired only in Latin America. She was 17 years old at the time. After that, she began her studies at the Creative Workshops School of Acting.

She went onto Instagram to share with her followers a modeling throwback. It’s unknown how old she was when this picture was taken, but we do know she looks absolutely breathtaking as always.

She captioned this, “#tbh Bahamas.”

The talented Colombian and American actress is returning for her third season in America’s Got Talent as a judge, where she has been since 2020.