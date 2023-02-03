Sofia Vergara may be a household name today, thanks partly to her lead role in the hit comedy Modern Family, but before her rise to fame, she was a model in her native Colombia.

The South American beauty paid tribute to her early days with a recent post on social media.

The post saw the talented actress celebrating Throwback Thursday in style, sharing a picture from her early modeling days in the ’80s.

Sofia has regularly commemorated Throwback Thursday, revealing previously unseen content from many years ago.

However, just because the throwback wasn’t out of the ordinary didn’t mean Sofia’s fans were unappreciative. As fans learned from the picture, Sofia’s stardom has increased, but her beauty has remained the same.

The beautiful model had all the ’80s items, including chunky jewelry and larger-than-life hair.

The photo sparked nostalgia for Sofia, who fondly looked back on her time as a model. She wrote in her caption, “#tbt barranquilla #the80’s ❤️❤️#14yrs.”

Another thing that hasn’t changed since Sofia’s early days is her figure.

Sofia Vergara talks working out

As Sofia revealed in an interview, when she turned 40, her body became “softer” and to combat this softness, Sofia decided to do something about it.

Sofia told Shape magazine via People about the changes she encountered at age 40.

Sofia said, “I hit 40, and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did.”

She also explained that her Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen inspired her to become more active.

Sofia divulged, “Being around Julie and seeing how motivated she is … I started to think more about it.”

Another contributing factor to Sofia’s new interest in fitness might be her hunky husband, actor Joe Manganiello.

Sofia and Joe tied the knot in 2015, and the Magic Mike actor has famously been a gym rat.

However, you won’t find Sofia running to burn calories. The actress does things that are easier on her knees, like using the Megaformer, which is a Pilates machine. She also does leg circles and other low-impact exercises to stay toned.

Sofia Vergara launches Sofia Active

Luckily for Sofia, she has a clothing line with Walmart, so she always looks fashionable when she breaks a sweat.

Sofia partnered with Walmart in 2019 to sell affordable jeans to the masses. Since then, Sofia’s brand has taken off, with Sofia Home and Sofia Jeans featuring best-selling products.

Another successful part of her Walmart deal has been Sofia Active. Fans can purchase her Sofia Active Women’s High Waist Studio Leggings, which come with two sets of leggings in a pack for $35.

Sofia has so much going on, and she manages to look flawless.