Sofia Vergara was radiant in a hot pink top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sofia Vergara was stunning in a hot pink top paired with denim jeans.

The hot pink top perfectly brought out her glowing skin, and the style of it complemented her sculpted shoulders. She paired the top with dark jeans that accentuated her famous curves.

The Modern Family actress accessorized with silver earrings, rings, and bracelets. Her nails were freshly manicured, as usual.

She sported tall golden heels in one photo and bright pink heels in the other. Both elevated her outfit and tied into the overall brightness of the look.

Sofia let her long locks free, and the soft curls effortlessly flowed over her shoulders and behind her back. Her makeup was flawless, with long lashes and a pale pink pout.

The Hollywood star posed sideways on a couch before assuming a powerful sitting position that she matched with an unwavering gaze.

Sofia Vergara models for Walmart Fashion

The bright and beautiful look wasn’t just a great outfit, it was also a promotion for Walmart Fashion, which Sofia Vergara heavily promotes.

Sofia captioned her post, “You can never have too much color,” and tagged the Walmart Fashion Instagram account.

The 50-year-old beauty has proudly partnered with Walmart for a while now, and she loves that it brings fashionable and cute options to its buyers. She regularly promotes the brand on Instagram and often models in denim jeans.

Walmart Fashion offers a wide variety of stylish choices and size options for its audience. The brand was likely happy with Sofia’s amazing post, as it earned over 40k likes.

Sofia Vergara stuns in glasses

Sofia isn’t a successful model and actress for nothing. With her incredible talent and skills, Sofia can pull off just about any look she wants.

The Colombian-American model struck a pose in dark-rimmed glasses, making them look astonishing. They framed her face perfectly and brought out her lovely features.

Her hair was straight, and her makeup was fantastic, with long full lashes, a smoky eye, and dark pink lipstick. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, and her red shirt made her stand out gorgeously.

She included in her caption, “The Teresa readers match with everything.” She said that the stunning glasses are available at Walgreens for purchase.

The promotion earned over 60,000 likes and was flooded with hundreds of comments from Sofia’s adoring fans.