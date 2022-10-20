Sofia Vergara shows off a gorgeous throwback photo in a floral dress. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara looked stunning as she was seen in her latest throwback picture. The photo in question was taken a few years ago while she was on a family trip to New York City.

While in the city, the Modern Family star was seen in a colorful floral dress. The dress had thin straps and showed off the starlet’s toned legs. To add to her tall frame, she wore white high heels with metallic platforms to add some shine to the look.

She accessorized the outfit with mixed metals as she sported a gold necklace and silver bracelets.

Her makeup looked amazing with flattering neutral eyeshadow and a muted red lip.

The America’s Got Talent judge wore her hair down in big, dramatic barrel curls for her night on the town.

In the photo carousel she posted Thursday, Sofia was all smiles as she was seen with her friends and family. The group was on a party bus dancing to music as well as posing at a beautiful restaurant.

Sofia Vergara stuns at the Emmy Awards

Regardless of whether she is out on the town or working, she will always look good. She recently presented at the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and proved this event was no exception to the rule.

She was seen wearing a bright yellow gown that hugged her curves perfectly. The dress featured yellow beads that were seen everywhere for added texture and shine.

Sofia kept the accessories simple, wearing two silver rings and long gold earrings. She wore her hair in her signature barrel curls that were layered perfectly to frame her face.

The Emmy Award-winning actress looked beautiful as she wore light eyeshadow and a dark red lip.

Sofia was up for an award that night for America’s Got Talent but didn’t win. However, the actress said she still had fun and wished the best for the winners.

Sofia Vergara has her own advice for women in business

Sofia Vergara has had a lot of success in her career. While people know her best for her time on the show Modern Family, she has been working since the 1990s. When speaking with Hola! She reflected on her younger self and the things she felt she needed to learn while in business.

“I do feel sometimes that women have that thing that they’re scared to negotiate. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and what you deserve,” she told the publication. “Because somebody is going to make that money, and somebody is going to take that money, and it needs to be you. That has worked for me, always.”