Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging sundress

Sofia Vergara is stunning as she shows off her summer-ready style. The Modern Family alum, who has many strings to her bow, has been busy promoting her best-selling clothing collection with retail giant Walmart, one best known for its popular and cheaply-priced jeans.

Ditching the denim for a cute sundress over the weekend, Sofia showed off a piece from the latest collection.

Sofia Vergara stuns in summer-ready sundress

The Colombian-born actress looked flawless as she updated for her 25 million+ Instagram followers, posing against a blush pink studio wall and knocking the camera dead.

Sofia opted for a blue and off-the-shoulder maxi dress with an asymmetric hem. The sitcom star’s patterned and figure-hugging dress came with short and ruffled sleeves, also flashing a little calf. Vergara paired her dress with strappy and gold high heels as she swung a hip while wearing her hair long, curled, and down.

Sofia, who gained over 70,000 likes for her share, wrote:

“Sundress season is here🌸☀️💃Show me how you style your favorites from my new Walmart Spring collection for a chance to be featured on stories.” She also offered a Spanish translation.

Sofia Vergara opens up on her fashion attitudes

Vergara knows her fashion, and that includes dresses. “Dresses really do work for everyone,” she told Popsugar. “There are so many styles that women can find something that flatters their body, that looks great for any occasion and gives them confidence. For me, I love that I can choose between a long, flowy maxi or something shorter and more fitted — whatever makes me feel beautiful that day.”

The America’s Got Talent judge also touched on the range’s highest-profile product: denim. “I live in my jeans! From going to the store, or to a business meeting, or to a night out partying, jeans are a must-have item for women,” she said.

Sofia puts her money where her mouth is. She’s been spotted rocking up to AGT auditions in her $27 Walmart jeans.

Vergara has also been in the news this past week for sharing another of her ’90s modeling throwbacks, one seeing her bikini-clad and aged 22. The Latina confirmed her age in the video, where she is seen in a black bikini, then in a white swimsuit. And yes, the video has proven immensely popular, now topping 900,000 views.

In 2020, Vergara left sitcom TV as Modern Family ended, and she transitioned into Reality TV judging.