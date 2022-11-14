Sofia Vergara looked amazing in a brown dress in her dressing room. Pic credit:@sofiavergara/Instagram

For those who are still getting their fall wardrobe together, Sofia Vergara has a dress for you.

She showcased a gorgeous outfit that showed off the actress’s killer curves.

The Modern Family Actress was in her dressing room with her final pick for the day. She wore a long beige dress that skimmed her body.

The dress featured long sleeves and a low-cut neckline. She paired the outfit with strappy sandals that matched her outfit perfectly.

To accessorize her outfit, she wore a brown handbag, a gold chain, and a few rings to complete the look.

Sofia wore her hair down in a wavy center part for a gorgeous everyday appeal.

For her makeup, she kept it simple with neutral eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She showcased the dress’s front and back to her 27.2 million followers. Sofia described the outfit as her perfect fall dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara takes excellent care of her skin

Television has taken a significant toll on Sofia’s skin. When talking to Who What Wear, she revealed that she developed rosacea in adulthood. This was due to constantly being under hot lamps while on television sets.

Rosacea is a skin condition that can cause redness and bumps on the face, which can often cause discomfort among people who have it.

She told the publication that the skin condition caused her a lot of stress. Her condition made her skin very sensitive, so she couldn’t use her normal products. The actress had to start from ground zero to keep her skin under control.

“The basic stuff works best for me. I basically use anything calming. Nothing sexy,” Sofia told the publication. The basic stuff she referred to included: Cetaphil cleanser, gentle eye makeup remover, and A serum from Luzern Laboratories.

Sofia Vergara looks back on Halloween

During her time on television, Sofia has celebrated plenty of Halloweens’. The actress took to Instagram to show her favorite looks, telling her fans she wished she still had all the costumes she wore on set.

She looked like a showstopper as she dressed up as Daphne from Scooby-Doo while walking out of her dressing room. She wore a light purple dress with dark purple accents that flattered the outfit. The mini dress featured a dark purple collar with a matching thick belt.

She accessorized the outfit with gold boots and silver earrings to complete the look.