Sofia Vergara stuns in daring strapless white bustier

Sofia Vergara looked better than ever in a stylish white bustier as she returned to America’s Got Talent earlier this week.

The actress, who celebrated her 50th birthday last month, recently spent some time soaking up the sun in Miami after a fun-packed weekend.

Vergara is known for wearing bold and fashionable outfits as a judge on the AGT set.

Co-judge Heidi Klum joined the Colombian bombshell as the series enters the semi-finals in Los Angeles.

The pair of stunning Hollywood stars brought sex appeal and glamour to the red carpet earlier this week.

The dynamic duo, who joins Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell as co-judges on the talent competition show, recently shared a selfie with their fans.

Sofia Vergara sets hearts racing with a sultry selfie

Sofia Vergara looked unbelievably stunning in a selfie backstage at the AGT studio.

“Ready for tonights show! Only 2 contestants will make it today!!❤️❤️ #AGT @xivkarats @pasqualebruni @dena_kemp💎💎💎,” she wrote in the caption.

The 50-year-old actress wore a daring strapless white bustier, showing off her figure.

The Modern Family alum is accessorized with blinding bling in the photo, rocking a diamond and platinum necklace, a matching bracelet, rings, and stylish leaf earrings.

The jewelry looks like it cost a fortune. Still, the hardworking actress went from a little-known model to superstardom with a net worth estimated at $200 million after decades in Hollywood.

She continues to attract endorsement deals with her stunning looks and was one of the highest-paid actresses for her lead role in Modern Family.

Vergara shared two additional selfies after the AGT judging commenced.

“Another amazing @agt night!!!! See u guys next tuesday!!!🌟🌟🌟🌟,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the week, Vergara and Klum showed off their beautiful looks in a selfie.

Joe Manganiello shares a sweet tribute to Sofia Vergara

The True Blood star certainly appreciates his beautiful wife. On her 50th birthday, he shared an Instagram post featuring a photo dump of the couple capturing moments of the pair enjoying each other’s company.

The pair started dating in 2014 and have seemingly been inseparable ever since.

The two got married after their whirlwind romance in November 2015.

Manganiello previously opened up about why he fell in love with the Griselda actress.

“There’s nobody I’d rather spend time with. She was it for me,” he said in an interview with Cigar Aficionado in 2018, continuing:

“People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

Joe continued, “It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways. Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right.”