Sofia Vergara celebrates the holidays with Sofia Home Collection
Sofia has been partnered with retail giant Walmart since 2019, initially releasing a line of denim jeans before expanding the collection to include everything from activewear, party-wear, and a jewelry line.
Her most recent addition to the Sofia Vergara brand is homeware, as she recently launched the Sofia Home Collection.
The Colombian beauty promoted the line on her socials, which features a 12-piece embossed set of dinnerware, a gold cutlery set, and various bowls and cookware available exclusively at Walmart.
She laid dishes containing delicious Thanksgiving food onto gold placemats atop a dining table dressed for the holidays.
The actress was dressed perfectly for the holiday dinner, wearing a burgundy midi-dress and patent gold heels.
The 12-piece dinnerware costs $58, while the 20-piece cutlery set is priced at $49.97.
Sofia showed her excitement for both the holiday and the product in her caption, writing, “Nothing better than the holidays! 😍 Using my Sofia Home collection!”
Sofia Vergara shares glute workout with fans
Sofia recently shared a workout video with her army of fans, showing them the gym torture she endures to keep her stunning body in amazing shape at the age of 50.
She performed a series of glute targeted movements, all while wearing a head-to-toe set of red activewear, courtesy of her collection with Walmart.
Balancing herself on a gym bench, the actress performed kickbacks while using a resistance band wrapped around her thighs.
She pulsed the movement for several reps before the clip changed to show her laying on a mat on the gym floor, now performing banded side raises.
Finally, she got into a downward dog position, and performed yet more leg raises, this time without the aid of the resistance band.
Her body looked incredible in the footage, which she captioned, “Monday torture!🏋️All @walmartfashion ❤️❤️🌟🌟.”
The post was a smash hit, racking up over 205k likes and thousands of comments.