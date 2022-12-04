News

Sofia Vergara stuns in black see-through holiday look


Sofia vergara close up
Sofia Vergara rocked an all-black look for a holiday party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

All eyes were on Sofia Vergara as she stepped out in an all-black ensemble with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

The loved-up pair have been together since 2014 and looked very much in love as they departed from a holiday shindig.

They were both dressed to the nines after having been in attendance at Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party.

Joe was handsome in a gray checkered suit, which he layered with a long wool trenchcoat, but Sofia who stole the show, wearing a stunning sheer bodysuit.

The sheer bodysuit showed off her sensational figure as the material hugged her curves tight.

It featured opaque cups and bold black lines which intersected to form a grid pattern across her torso.

sofia
Pic credit: Abphotographyla / BACKGRID

She paired the daring bodysuit with some black flared pants that featured a distressed rip on the thighs, showing some skin.

Sofia opted for silver accessories, upping the glam factor with a chain choker necklace and sparkling earrings.

She clutched a sparkling Valentino purse, and finished the look with a black blazer worn around her shoulders.

The Modern Family actress posted a snap of the form-fitting outfit on her socials, revealing that the bodysuit was by brand Mônot.

Steal The Style

Add some edge to your look like Sofia

Black Mesh Structured Strappy Corset Top by PLT

$42.00

We’re obsessed with the look Sofia wore to Jennifer Klein’s party this week. A corset top and wide-leg jeans is exactly how we want to dress as we party our way through the last month of 2022.

We searched to find you the best bits so you can easily copy Sofia’s look! This corset top from PLT is a great copy for Sofia’s top my Monot, but at a fraction of the price!

Pair it with these ripped jeans by Only and add some heeled boots or platform sandals. Accessorize your look with chunky silver jewelry, starting with this chain by ASOS!

Monsters and Critics may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this page.
Model wearing ripped black jeans
$42.00

Camile ripped knee wide leg jeans by Only

Silver chain necklace
$25.00

Chunky chain necklace by Faded Future

Sofia Vergara celebrates the holidays with Sofia Home Collection

Sofia has been partnered with retail giant Walmart since 2019, initially releasing a line of denim jeans before expanding the collection to include everything from activewear, party-wear, and a jewelry line.

Her most recent addition to the Sofia Vergara brand is homeware, as she recently launched the Sofia Home Collection.

The Colombian beauty promoted the line on her socials, which features a 12-piece embossed set of dinnerware, a gold cutlery set, and various bowls and cookware available exclusively at Walmart.

She laid dishes containing delicious Thanksgiving food onto gold placemats atop a dining table dressed for the holidays.

The actress was dressed perfectly for the holiday dinner, wearing a burgundy midi-dress and patent gold heels.

The 12-piece dinnerware costs $58, while the 20-piece cutlery set is priced at $49.97.

Sofia showed her excitement for both the holiday and the product in her caption, writing, “Nothing better than the holidays! 😍 Using my Sofia Home collection!”

Sofia Vergara shares glute workout with fans

Sofia recently shared a workout video with her army of fans, showing them the gym torture she endures to keep her stunning body in amazing shape at the age of 50.

She performed a series of glute targeted movements, all while wearing a head-to-toe set of red activewear, courtesy of her collection with Walmart.

Balancing herself on a gym bench, the actress performed kickbacks while using a resistance band wrapped around her thighs.

She pulsed the movement for several reps before the clip changed to show her laying on a mat on the gym floor, now performing banded side raises.

Finally, she got into a downward dog position, and performed yet more leg raises, this time without the aid of the resistance band.

Her body looked incredible in the footage, which she captioned, “Monday torture!🏋️All @walmartfashion ❤️❤️🌟🌟.”

The post was a smash hit, racking up over 205k likes and thousands of comments.

