All eyes were on Sofia Vergara as she stepped out in an all-black ensemble with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

The loved-up pair have been together since 2014 and looked very much in love as they departed from a holiday shindig.

They were both dressed to the nines after having been in attendance at Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party.

Joe was handsome in a gray checkered suit, which he layered with a long wool trenchcoat, but Sofia who stole the show, wearing a stunning sheer bodysuit.

The sheer bodysuit showed off her sensational figure as the material hugged her curves tight.

It featured opaque cups and bold black lines which intersected to form a grid pattern across her torso.

She paired the daring bodysuit with some black flared pants that featured a distressed rip on the thighs, showing some skin.

Sofia opted for silver accessories, upping the glam factor with a chain choker necklace and sparkling earrings.

She clutched a sparkling Valentino purse, and finished the look with a black blazer worn around her shoulders.

The Modern Family actress posted a snap of the form-fitting outfit on her socials, revealing that the bodysuit was by brand Mônot.