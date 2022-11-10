Sofia Vergara looks incredible for the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/Acepixs

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara shows her followers that age doesn’t matter.

The 50-year-old never leaves her fans speechless with incredible outfits and signature selfies.

She recently shared a look at her immense closet on her Instagram Stories as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Vergara looked stunning wearing a black strapless corset top with sheer panels. She paired this top with a long black and white skirt with a zebra print.

She left her beautiful, light brown, long hair down, styled in loose waves and over her shoulder.

Her makeup looked flawless, and she also applied some long lashes and overlined her lips, filling them in with pink nude lipstick.

Sofia Vergara gets ready to launch a holiday collection with Walmart

To accessorize this outfit, she put on two chain gold necklaces, as well as earrings and rings of this same color.

Last but not least, she matched her Valentino handbag with her tall bejeweled sandal heels.

The actress tagged the brands to which these clothing pieces are from – Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera, and Valentino.

Sofia Vergara snaps a mirror selfie to show her outfit. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The Modern Family actress is creating a Walmart jewelry collection for the holidays.

She has been teasing her fans on social media, showing how some of the pieces look on her. She also shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot she did.

Vergara launched her collaboration with Walmart in 2019 with a denim collection focused on all the different body types.

Vergara snapped a selfie by the pool wearing some pieces from her collection.

Sofia Vergara talks about her career

The model started her career at 22 years old with the Univision network. It has been a long way to where she is now, to become the highest-paid TV actress.

Vergara spoke with Variety about the struggles of her career, thinking back on the days when she couldn’t find an agent after she moved to the United States and was living in Miami.

After the success of her show, Modern Family, where she acted for more than 10 years, she made $43 million at some point, and also got another gig as a judge for America’s Got Talent.

Vergara told the magazine, “I am super proud. I feel like it’s a bit of an exaggeration though — don’t forget that I have to pay horrific taxes too. When everyone is like, ‘Oh, my God, you have so much money,’ I always say, ‘No, I don’t have as much as you think I have. I have to f**king pay Uncle Sam! And managers! And lawyers! And agents!’”