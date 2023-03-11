Sofia Vergara often channels her superstar spirit with glamorous fashion, and a recent selfie was no exception.

She sported a sheer black corset that featured a zipper in the front and was strapless with a sweetheart neckline.

It perfectly hugged Sofia’s figure and showed off her famous curves.

Sofia paired the top with high-waisted leopard-print pants that were made from a shiny material and flared out toward the ends in bell-bottom style.

The pants completely covered up any shoes Sofia was wearing underneath.

The actress accessorized her stunning look with chunky rings and a shiny bracelet.

Sofia Vergara was gorgeous in animal print. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Her long nails were manicured to perfection and added length to her fingers.

Sofia’s luscious long hair tumbled in soft waves over her shoulders.

The Modern Family star’s makeup was on point, as usual, with dark lips and lashes, defined brows, and rosy cheeks.

The Hollywood sensation posed for the mirror selfie with one knee slightly bent and holding her phone up to snap the image.

The reflection captured the extravagant surroundings around Sofia, including a chandelier, a large table, and a tall window.

Sofia Vergara shares her skincare secrets

Sofia is an all-around breathtaking individual, and luckily for the world, she has some tips to share about her beauty secrets.

According to Women’s Health, Sofia opts for “calming” skincare products due to the sensitive nature of her skin.

“The basic stuff works best for me. I basically use anything calming. Nothing sexy,” the model explained.

Like any skincare-crazed person, Sofia is a big advocate for sunscreen. She always makes sure to wear sunscreen and also goes the extra step by wearing a hat to protect her face when she’s outdoors.

Sofia even said that she has a huge bucket of hats in her house in the Bahamas so that any of her guests can wear one too.

She also pays attention to her diet and is sure to drink plenty of water. She said that hydration is “the most important part of any beauty routine.”

Her secrets are definitely ones to remember, as the radiant star has seemingly defied aging.

Sofia Vergara modeled Foster Grant sunglasses

With how hard Sofia works on her beauty, it’s clear why she’d want to share it with the world. She shared a selfie on Instagram that showed off that picture-perfect face she’s so proud of.

The 50-year-old beauty’s skin was glowing, and her makeup was lovely. She rocked dark lips, rosy blush, dark lashes, and defined brows.

Her hair effortlessly flowed in a perfect waterfall and made for a stunning image.

In the next couple of photos, she sported colorful-rimmed Foster Grant sunglasses. They added to her overall look and enhanced her star quality.

Foster Grant sells a variety of fashionable glasses, including sunglasses and reading glasses.

Sofia captioned her post, “Sunday funday in LA con my new @fostergrant 😎😎.”