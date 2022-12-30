Sofia Vergara is stunning in a white swimsuit while vacationing with her husband, Joe Manganiello. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara is stunning in her latest vacation snaps as she continues enjoying time in the sun with her handsome husband, Joe Manganiello.

While much of the United States is covered in snow and canceled flights, Sofia and Joe headed south for their holiday celebration to their secret vacation hideaway in the Caribbean that she lovely refers to as Casa Chipi Chipi.

Not much is known about Sofia’s mysterious “second home,” but one thing we know for sure is that it sure is beautiful! The secluded tropical getaway is located on an unknown island beach and features a large and luxurious home, plenty of greenery, and some of the most beautiful water on the planet.

Sofia has been generous with the photos from both inside and outside the private paradise, giving insight into their lavish dining area, cabanas, wicker swings, and gorgeous walking trails flanked by greenery.

The celebrity couple has been enjoying their time at Casa Chipi Chipi for nearly a week now and hasn’t been shy about sharing photos of their tropical Christmas and New Year’s, with Sofia generously sharing photos of herself in an array of swimwear as well as some candid snaps of her hunky hubby and even their dog, a chihuahua/pomeranian mix named Bubbles.

In the latest vacay photos to delight Sofia’s fans, she posed coyly in a white swimsuit that accentuated her incredible curves. The first was a full-body shot where the Modern Family star paired the sizzling suit with a colorfully-coordinating sarong tied snugly around her waist.

In the second white swimsuit photo, Sofia had ditched the sarong and hit the trail. This time in selfie mode, the 50-year-old beauty turned to the side, revealing a bit more curvaceousness, and shared a quote about the days being short.

Sofia Vergara switched from black bikini to white one-piece

It’s clear that Sofia packed a stack of swimwear for her warm-weather getaway with Joe. After all, we’ve already seen a few pieces from her collection.

Prior to modeling that white one-piece swimsuit, Sofia treated fans to a mirror selfie where she struck a pose in a gorgeous black bikini. Also included in the set of snaps was a nice photo of Joe as he smiled and held up two bottles of water held with one hand.

The third slide in this set was a video of the wind blowing as she showed off the glorious palm trees, pristine walking trails, and of course, a pristine beach, free from litter and other people, perfectly private for their enjoyment.

Sofia Vergara stays busy with her acting career and a clothing line in Wal-Mart stores

Sofia is a sharp businesswoman, and her fans may be surprised to learn how many businesses and partnership deals she has going on.

Her most well-known would be the Sofia Vergara Collection, found at Wal-Mart stores. Over the years, the Griselda star has often promoted her own pieces from the line, making discount-priced clothing look phenomenal and earning plenty of praise for both the styles offered and for their fit.

In addition to clothing, Sofia also released a fragrance back in 2014. She boasts a furniture line, shoes at bags for Payless in Latin America, and a line of panties called EBY.

With all that going on in her life, including a longtime stint as an America’s Got Talent judge, she surely could use the rest and relaxation at Casa Chipi Chipi.