Sofia Vergara stuns in a tropical dress for New Year’s wishes

Sofia Vergara wishes her followers health and love in the New Year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PD/StarMaxWorldwide

Sofia Vergara looked gorgeous in her latest vacation update, in which she sent her followers a New Year’s Eve message. The 50-year-old model and actress has been enjoying the holidays at her vacation home, which she calls Casa Chipi Chipi.

She and her husband, Joe Manganiello, will be ringing in the new year at the secluded beachside house, too. Vergara has been bringing her followers along for the full trip via social media.

She opted to pair her most recent vacation look with a brief New Year’s Eve wish. The caption was written in Spanish but translated to a sweet wish for everyone to have luck and work in the new year, as well as health and love.

Meanwhile, she paired the brief message with a stunning photo of her vacation outfit.

For her New Year’s Eve look, she opted for a tropical sleeveless dress that featured a halterneck.

The beautiful dress matched well with Vergara’s stunning surroundings, as lovely palm trees and a clear blue sky were visible behind her.

The New Year’s Eve post showed that Vergara is still at Casa Chipi Chipi after first arriving over the Christmas weekend. It isn’t surprising that she and Manganiello would want to ring in the New Year in paradise.

Their vacation home is a luxurious beachside home in an undisclosed location. In her latest update, Vergara was standing on the home’s beachside patio.

She also shared a second photo of her seated on one of the home’s outdoor swings. Joining her in the photo was Bubbles, her and Manganiello’s little Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix who came along for the trip.

Vergara added a pair of sunglasses to her look in the second photo, as she snapped a cute selfie with Bubbles on her lap. Bubbles has been spotted in previous vacation photos, too, including when he joined Vergara and Manganiello for drinks.

He also chilled on Vergara’s lap in another selfie she took while relaxing indoors on the vacation.

Vergara recently launched a home decor line with Walmart

Throughout Vergara’s recent vacation photos, there are glimpses of the beachside home, which is decorated beautifully. Vergara knows a thing or two about decorating, as she recently launched a home decor collection with Walmart.

The model has been partnering with Walmart since 2019 and initially started with a line of jeans. However, that quickly grew into a full-blown clothing line, including everything from dresses to intimates.

Meanwhile, it also gave way to Vergara launching a second collection with Walmart, this time in the home goods department. The collection features candles, silverware, tableware, and place settings.

Her items were especially useful over the holidays and she capitalized on this by upping her promotions. In addition to promoting the products as gifts, she also showed off the usefulness of products like her stoneware dishes.

Her partnership with Walmart has been fruitful and has brought forth two successful collections so far. Fans can both dress like Vergara and decorate their homes like her through her Walmart collections.