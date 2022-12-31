Sofia Vergara looked glamorous in blue for her latest vacation update. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara stunned in a solid blue dress as she posed for a mirror selfie while on vacation. The 50-year-old America’s Got Talent judge has been sharing breathtaking shots of her vacation in paradise since Christmas weekend.

She and her husband, Joe Manganiello, recently jetted off to their secret island getaway for the holidays. The exact location of their vacation home is unknown, but they have dubbed it Casa Chipi Chipi.

Vergara and Manganiello spent Christmas at the vacation home and now seem to be gearing up to ring in the New Year at Casa Chipi Chipi, too. She was still at the vacation home on Friday and was all glammed up for the night.

She captured her glamorous outfit in a quick selfie she snapped. The selfie got the front of her sleeveless, plunging blue gown, while the mirror behind her captured the back of the dress.

The dress hugged her toned figure in a flattering way and reached to her feet. The solid blue dress stood well on its own, and Vergara only lightly accessorized it with a bracelet and some dangle earrings that were just barely visible underneath her hair.

She opted to wear her brunette locks down for the photo and went for her characteristic glam makeup style with eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick.

Inside Sofia Vergara’s magical vacation in paradise

Vergara captioned the post with a single mermaid emoji. She certainly channeled a mermaid well in her formfitting floor-length blue dress.

While Vergara jetted off to her secret vacation home a week ago, she has taken her followers along via social media. Each day she has documented the beach days, night outs, and family gatherings on the trip.

She first announced the trip with a stunning ariel shot of the enormous beachside home.

The fun began soon after, with Vergara sharing shots of the beautifully decorated resort and images of her and Manganiello enjoying drinks. Of course, Bubbles, their dog, came along for the trip and graced many of Vergara’s photos.

The pair celebrated Christmas and Manganiello’s 46th birthday at their vacation home. They had company for his birthday and seemed to enjoy a fancy dinner and cake.

Her vacation has looked magical so far, and there may still be more to come with potential New Year’s festivities.

Vergara has a clothing line with Walmart

Vergara has a great sense of fashion, often seen in her beautiful outfits. Meanwhile, her followers can find similar clothing to hers at an affordable price at Walmart.

The model has collaborated with Walmart since 2019 and launched a clothing collection with them. The self-named clothing brand features everything from jeans to sleepwear.

Vergara can sometimes be spotted modeling her gorgeous Walmart designs on her social media. Her Instagram is one way she has effectively promoted the brand.

While the clothing line started as solely a collection of jeans, it has expanded a lot in the past few years. The collection contains all kinds of women’s clothing, including intimates.

She has shown interest in continuing to grow her partnership with Walmart, even heading out to visit their headquarters earlier this year.

So far, she has a clothing and home collection with Walmart, and her relationship with the company seems to be thriving.