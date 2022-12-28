Sofia Vergara stuns in a bikini for vacation show off

Sofia Vergara stunned in a vacation photo from “Casa Chipi Chipi.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara looked stunning in a bikini in the most recent update on her vacation with her husband, Joe Manganiello. The two have been enjoying the holidays and beyond in paradise at Casa Chipi Chipi.

Casa Chipi Chipi is the name they bestowed on their secret holiday home. The beachside island home is luxurious and gorgeous, though no one knows its exact location.

In her latest update, Vergara dazzled in a black bikini which she donned for a mirror selfie. The black bikini complimented her dark brown eyes and showed off her toned midriff.

She opted to wear her brunette locks loose and cascading down her shoulders for the photo. Vergara accessorized her look with a single bracelet with a four-leaf clover pendant on it.

In her caption, she wrote in Spanish, “Playa brisa y mar” which translates to “Beach, breeze and sea.” She added to the beach theme with two fish and two seashell emojis.

Meanwhile, she paired the photo with two other snapshots of her beach vacation. In one photo, her husband could be seen grabbing some water bottles and, in a short video, she captured the beach breeze she referenced in her caption.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello enjoyed Christmas in paradise

Vergara’s stunning bikini photo is just the latest update on her and Manganiello’s dreamy vacation, which she began documenting over the Christmas weekend.

Vergara revealed over the weekend that she and Manganiello had arrived safely in Casa Chipi Chipi. She called the beachside paradise “home” and shared an aerial shot of the destination.

Shortly after landing, Vergara shared a selfie of her and Manganiello, all dressed up for a magical time at Casa Chipi Chipi.

The pair spent Christmas at their vacation home, as well, marking the holiday with festive photos taken in front of their Christmas tree. Vergara called it an “island Xmass.”

The pair had more than one special occasion to celebrate at the beach house, though. They also celebrated Manganiello’s 46th birthday on the island, which Vergara commemorated with a beach photo of Manganiello and a sweet message.

The pair seem to be enjoying their magical getaway to their secluded and paradisal home.

Vergara has partnered with Walmart

When Vergara isn’t jetting off to Casa Chipi Chipi or putting in work for her illustrious acting career, she can frequently be found partnering with and promoting various brands. One brand she has closely partnered with recently is Walmart.

She has been a Walmart partner since 2019 when she first debuted her Walmart clothing collection Sofia Jeans. Her partnership has been very fruitful, and the Sofia Vergara brand is now prevalent throughout the store.

In addition to jeans, her brand has been expanded to include a wide variety of clothing and accessories, including some gorgeous dresses.

She has also launched a Sofia Home collection, which includes stoneware dishes, mugs, plates, and bowls. It also includes candles, silverware, and bedding.

Vergara took advantage of the recent holidays as an opportunity to further promote her Walmart Sofia Home brand.

She has taken her partnership with Walmart very seriously, even visiting the Walmart headquarters recently. Meanwhile, she has managed to foster sales by advertising her gorgeous clothes and home products on her social media.