Sofia Vergara stuns braless in weekend sundress

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she welcomes the Fourth of July in a yellow sundress.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, was all smiles as she updated for her 25 million+ followers on Monday, posting another of her effortlessly stylish outfits and also rocking the braless trend.

Sofia Vergara shares stunning Fourth of July look

Sofia posed close up and against a wall opening onto outdoor greenery.

Glamming up in reflective shades from the Foster Grant brand she boasts collabs with, the Modern Family alum sizzled in a tight and printed sundress with an elasticated and ruffly hem, plus straps slightly lowered.

Flaunting her curves but opting out of a provocative pose, Sofia wowed with a flawless face of makeup and a matte lip, also rocking a discreet manicure.

“#4thofjulyweekendus,” a caption read with two sun emoji.

Sofia moved to the U.S. in the ’90s, becoming a U.S. citizen in 2014. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about the test she had to pass to become a citizen, the Colombian-born sensation revealed: “It took me a lot of time to get my residence even though I was working here for a long time. But it was fun, and I got all my questions perfect.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They make you do the swear of the [raises right hand], of the thing,” she added, continuing: “It was easy because the swearing of the thing, you don’t have to memorize…anything. You just, you just repeat, and I would be like, you know, like I did it, like, really fast, so he didn’t know if I was doing it right.”

Sofia Vergara delights with swimsuit post

After sharing her dress shot, Sofia upped the ante with swimsuit-clad throwback action as she rode an inflatable bull from a swimming pool.

Delighting her army of followers, the former ABC star splashed around in her white bathing suit, falling off the bull and having the time of her life. “4th of july summer #tb,” she captioned the video, one racking up over 500,000 views in under 45 minutes.

Sofia has been busy these past few weeks. Filming for the Griselda Netflix series she stars in has now wrapped up – Sofia has also been busy promoting her business edge as she posts to shout out her Walmart clothing line, plus Foster Grant. Vergara is, in addition, also an ambassador for luxury Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana.